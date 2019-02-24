5 unforgettable moments from the 2019 Oscars

From fashion statements to rocking musical performances, the biggest night in Hollywood did not disappoint. While fans weren't sure what to expect from this year's hostless Academy Awards, the ceremony went off without a hitch despite the lack of an emcee. Here are five unforgettable moments from the 2019 Oscars.

Billy Porter shut down the red carpet

Before the show even began, fashion lovers were treated to all sorts of amazing outfits on the red carpet. From Spike Lee's purple Prince tribute to Glenn Close's 42 lb. golden gown, there were a ton of great looks to marvel at on Sunday night. However, only one star deserves best dressed, and that award goes to Billy Porter. The "Pose" actor made quite the statement with his black velvet gown designed by Christian Siriano, which immediately took social media by storm. Keep slaying, Billy Porter, keep slaying.

Queen rocks us

Since the Freddie Mercury biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody" was up for a number of awards on Sunday night, it was only right that the Oscars pay tribute to the iconic rocker. And that they did with an amazing performance by Adam Lambert and Queen, who kicked off the ceremony with a stellar medley of "We Will Rock You" and "We Are the Champions." The mini-concert gave the show a much needed jolt of energy to start the evening.

No host, no problem

The 2019 Oscars didn't have an official host, but "Saturday Night Live" alums Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph made a good case for why they should get the nod for next year's show. The hilarious trio teamed up to announce the first award of the night, but before they presented the honor, the comedy legends brought the laughs with a series of jokes poking fun at the hostless show, as well as taking a slight jab at President Trump. "Just a quick update for everybody in case you're confused, there is no host tonight," Rudolph said. "There won't be a popular movie category and Mexico is not paying for the wall." After their hilarious bit, Fey, Poehler and Rudolph announced the winner for Outstanding Supporting Actress, which went to first-time Oscar winner Regina King for her role in "If Beale Street Could Talk."

Melissa McCarthy, Brian Tyree Henry turn heads

While Billy Porter was the clear best dressed winner, Melissa McCarthy and Brian Tyree Henry turned heads in their own way with their hilarious outfits while presenting the award for Achievement in Costume Design. McCarthy, who was nominated for Best Lead Actress for her role in "Can You Ever Forgive Me?", wore a stuffed bunny adorned dress as she and Henry spoofed "The Favourite" with their get-ups. The duo ended up presenting the award to costume designer Ruth Carter for her work on "Black Panther," the first of several wins for the film.

Keegan-Michael Key's grand entrance

Keegan-Michael Key entered the show in style. The comedian and actor popped into the ceremony from the rafters, holding an umbrella as he descended into the Oscars festivities. The grand entrance was fitting, as Key ended up introducing Bette Midler's performance of "The Place Where Lost Things Go" from "Mary Poppins Returns," which was nominated for Best Original Song.