10 empowering feminist movies to watch on International Women’s Day

It has been a tumultuous year for women and film.
The worldwide wave of sexual assault and harassment allegations made against some of the biggest names in Hollywood was a damning indictment of the rampant gender equality in the movie industry.
However, the countless acts of bravery of those that came forward to make these revelations has inspired a much needed change in the industry, as studios, producers, and anyone with even a tiny iota of power now knows that they will never ever be able to get away with such shenanigans again.
But while we wait to see the impact of these behind the scenes changes, it has actually been a hugely successful year for women and cinema anyway.
"Wonder Woman" was a critical, financial and cultural phenomenon, undoubtedly inspiring an entire generation of moviegoers, while Greta Gerwig became just the 5th woman in history to be nominated for the Best Director at the Oscars thanks to her work as the writer and director of "Lady Bird."
There’s more, though, as “Black Panther” was a proudly feminist blockbuster that was elevated because of the superb performances of Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright and Angela Bassett, and later this week "A Wrinkle In Time" is released, which is the first film costing over $100 million to be made by an African American female director.
Obviously much more needs to be done, but it at least feels as though some progress has been made. So with Thursday March 8 marking International Women’s Day there has never been a better time to sit down and watch some empowering feminist movies.
International Women’s Day was first observed in the early 1900’s, and it is designed as a day where the globe comes together to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, while acting as a call to action to accelerate gender parity.
Those of you looking for another way to mark the occasion should have a click through the gallery above to pick out an empowering feminist movie to watch on International Women’s Day.