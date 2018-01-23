The 2018 Oscar nominations have arrived, here's who we want to win

As well as who will actually win

The Shape Of Water has dominated the 2018 Oscar nominations, collecting 13, four ahead of its closest rival, the frontrunner "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

But while Guillermo del Toro and Martin McDonagh’s films were widely expected to be in the running for the top gongs, there were plenty of surprises when the nominations were read out by Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis bright and early on Tuesday morning.

The most startling, but arguably most welcome, too, was the omission of James Franco from the Best Actor list for his performance in "The Disaster Artist." Franco was expected to at least be in the running after he picked up the Golden Globe’s Best Actor In A Comedy award earlier this month.

But the five sexual assault allegations made against the actor in the wake of his success not only scuppered his Oscar hopes, but "The Disaster Artist" only picked up one nomination in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.

Another film that was surprisingly overlooked was "The Post." Sure it walked away with two high profile nominations, one in the Best Picture category, while Meryl Streep picked up her obligatory Best Actress nod, but director Steven Spielberg, lead actor Tom Hanks, cinematographer Janusz Kaminski, and composer John Williams will be disappointed not to have been recognized.

Especially as they have 77 nominations, and 12 Academy Awards statues, between them. At least Spielberg can console himself with "The Post’s" Best Picture nomination, as can Williams, who was recognized for his composing work on "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

The Academy does deserve some credit for the diversity in its nominations. Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out”) and Denzel Washington (“Roman J. Israel, Esq.”) will contest in the Best Actor field, as will Mary J Blige (“Mudbound”) and Octavia Spencer (“The Shape Of Water”) for Best Supporting Actress, while the Best Director battle features Guillermo del Toro (“The Shape Of Water”), Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”), and Jordan Peele (“Get Out”).

All of which means that the 90th Academy Awards have taken shape quite nicely. You can take a gander below to see who we think will come out on top in the ceremony in just a couple of weeks time, and who we will actually be rooting for.

Best Picture

“Call Me By Your Name”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Who will win: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Who should win: “The Shape Of Water”

Lead Actor

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq”

Who will win: Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Who should win: Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Lead Actress

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, ”Lady Bird”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Who will win: Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Who should win: Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Supporting Actress

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Lesley Manville, “Phantom Thread”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Who will win: Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Who should win: Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Who will win: Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Who should win: Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Jordan Peele, “Get Out”

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Phantom Thread”

Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Who will win: Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Who should win: Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Production Design

“Beauty And The Beast”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“The Shape of Water”

“Dunkirk”

“Darkest Hour”

Who will win: ““Beauty And The Beast”

Who should win: “Beauty And The Beast”

Cinematography

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“Mudbound”

“The Shape of Water”

Who will win: “Dunkirk”

Who should win: “Blade Runner 2049”

Costume Design

“Beauty and the Beast”

“Darkest Hour”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Shape of Water”

“Victoria & Abdul”

Who will win: “Phantom Thread”

Who should win: “Phantom Thread”

Sound Editing

“Baby Driver”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Dunkirk”

“The Shape of Water”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Who will win: “Dunkirk”

Who should win: “Baby Driver”

Sound Mixing

“Baby Driver”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Dunkirk”

“The Shape of Water”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Who will win: “Dunkirk”

Who should win: “Baby Driver”

Original Score

“Dunkirk”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Shape of Water”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Who will win: “The Shape of Water”

Who should win: “Phantom Thread”

Visual Effects

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

“Kong Skull Island”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

“War For The Planet of the Apes”

Who will win: “War for the Planet of the Apes”

Who should win: “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Film Editing

“Baby Driver”

“Dunkirk”

“I, Tonya”

“The Shape Of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Who will win: “I, Tonya”

Who should win: “Baby Driver”

Makeup and Styling

“Darkest Hour”

“Victoria & Abdul”

“Wonder”

Who will win: “Victoria & Abdul”

Who should win: “Darkest Hour”

Animated Featured

“The Boss Baby”

“The Breadwinner”

“Coco”

“Ferdinand”

“Loving Vincent”

Who will win: “Coco”

Who should win: “Loving Vincent”

Adapted Screenplay

“Call Me By Your Name”

“The Disaster Artist”

“Molly’s Game”

“Mudbound”

“Logan”

Who will win: “Call Me By Your Name”

Who should win: “The Disaster Artist”

Original Screenplay

“The Big Sick”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Who will win: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Who should win: “Lady Bird”

Original Song

“Mighty River,” “Mudbound”

“Mystery of Love,” “Call Me by Your Name”

“Remember Me,” “Coco”

“Stand Up for Something,” “Marshall”

“This Is Me,” “The Greatest Showman”

Who will win: “Mystery of Love,” “Call Me by Your Name”

Who should win: “This Is Me,” “The Greatest Showman”

Unfortunately, I didn’t see enough from the Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Foreign Language Film, Documentary Feature, and Best Documentary Short Subject categories to be able to pass judgment on who should walk away with those gongs.

I was too busy watching “Girls Trip” and “Paddington 2” repeatedly.

We’ll finally find out who wins in the above categories when Jimmy Kimmel hosts the 90th Academy Awards on March 4.