8 films stars who found success later in life and prove that age really is just a number

F. Murray Abraham

Born in Pennsylvania and brought up in Texas, Abraham was from a simple household — his dad was a mechanic and his mother, a housewife.

In his teens, the then rebellious Abraham became involved with a local gang, before he moved to New York City to study acting. While he had a steady stream of work, the majority was minor roles in films, commercials, or voice-over work.

About to give up and quit acting altogether at age 45, he finally got his chance to shine in the role of Antonio Salieri in the movie “Amadeus.” His career has only gotten better since, with Abraham now 78 years old and a regular cast member on Showtime’s thriller series, “Homeland.”

[Image: Orion Pictures]