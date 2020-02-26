How Brett Haley captured the spirit of "All the Bright Places"

In 2015, readers around the world fell in love with Jennifer Niven's poignant novel, "All the Bright Places." The plot follows a love story between two individuals (Violet Markey played by Elle Fanning and Theodore Finch played by Justice Smith) who each are climbing their own emotional mountains in dealing with grief, mental illness, and much more in between. What fans really connected with was the spirit of the book, and that spirit is exactly what Brett Haley was drawn to when signing on to direct the adaptation of "All the Bright Places" for film.

Haley knew full well the challenges of taking on such a beloved novel and transforming the story's powerful messages into a more visual outlet. But one aspect of the story that really stood out to the director was the fact that we all may go through times of suffering, but it is always in our own unique way—nothing is black and white about it. To capture the essence of that realization, the spirit of the book and the optical portrait of all of the "wanderings" visited by Violet and Finch took a lot of heart, effort and emotional aptitude. The outcome is a truly beautiful vision.

Haley sat down with Metro to discuss what drew him to the project, what some of the difficulties were to create the film, and dive into more on why he hopes audiences will not only be moved by the story, but will feel seen.

As a director, what initially intrigued you to sign on with this particular project?

When the project came to me I hadn't read the book, but Elle Fanning was attached and I'm a huge fan of hers—that was an incredible draw. Then Liz Hannah had just finished the latest draft of the screenplay—I was intrigued and when I read it, I was very moved by the script. I went back to the book, read it and was also as moved by the story and what [Jennifer] was trying to say. I think that I saw something very specific for me as a storyteller that I really responded too. The message of this film, which I think deals a lot with grief, with mental health, with not keeping the things that are hurting you to yourself but rather leaning on other people and speaking up about your pain, was all kind of wrapped up in a beautiful love story. That really appealed to me thematically, and also I am a sucker for a really good love story.

What goes into making a film that is being adapted from such a beloved novel? Would you say there are extra pressures especially since people who have read the book have already imagined the story in their own mind?

Yes, of course, you feel the pressure to please the fans of the book but to also open up the story to a whole new audience. You're obviously dealing with people's own imaginations, when they read any beloved book they see it in their own way in their head. There's nothing you can do as a filmmaker to try and appease all of those imaginations. That's part of the joy of reading, creating your own vision in your head for the book. For me, it was about trying to capture the spirit of the book and the spirit of Violet and Finch. I obviously can't include every scene and I have to make some changes to make the film work in a different format, it's not a mini-series. I worked on "Looking for Alaska" which was a joy because we got to just use the entire book and then actually get to do more and investigate more because we had eight hours to do that. Well here we have less than two hours and what we're trying to do more than anything is capture the spirit of Jennifer's book and the spirit of the emotion and that feeling people get from reading her book. I'm trying to look at it as a separate piece and it's own thing and say: How can we make this as impactful and beautiful while also paying homage to Jennifer's great original piece? But at the same time, you have to be true to the movie. You have to only make the movie, you can't make the book because they're two incredibly different things by nature. But Liz and I did put a ton of effort into capturing the spirit, and I think we've done that. I think people will watch the film and they will feel what they felt reading the book even if there are some things that are different or cut out.

Since the story is centered around these specific places, what steps visually did you take to bring the spirit and the story to life?

The book is so specific about the places that they go, and I wanted to make sure that the places that we went too—which are all kind of based on real places—to create the movie versions of these places but also make them very real. We did a ton of research about the actual places and tried to set them in very similar [settings]. I think each wander, if you will, has a different energy and vibe, and I think you can see that in the film. Some are kind of goofy and funny, some are really deeply emotional, some are very romantic, and I tried with Justice and Elle and my EP Rob Givens and my production designer Bruce Curtis to just capture those things. The rollercoaster, for instance, has a very different energy from the trainyard or the highest point in Indiana. These things are really fun to do and I think it's a roadmap literally and figuratively to Violet and Finch's romance and their connection. So it was fun to play with that visually and get to do different things at the different locations. I mean we built the rollercoaster for this movie. I still pinch myself when I think about that. We had to, for safety reasons and all sorts of different things—but if you want to talk about making sure the fans were pleased, that is a prime example. Trust me, nobody wanted to build that rollercoaster, it was very expensive. But I fought really hard, I said if we don't have this scene in the movie, we're dead.

This movie is extremely moving, each actor has their scenes that seems quite intense emotionally. What do you do to get the actors ready to take on these scenes?

A big part of my job as a director is to make sure the actors feel comfortable. Elle and Justice do need support, and I'm there to be a bouncing board for any ideas they may have and just helping them, but they also already have this immense talent and this immense wealth of emotional access that is a true gift. What you have to do as a director is just create an environment in which they feel safe to do their work and where they know that I have their back and I'm not going to get in the way of their process. We really became like a little family unit on this film. It was a real joy to make, and yes, there are some really big emotional scenes, but we had a lot of fun making this movie. I think because of that connection that we had it was very easy to look at them and say I got you, whatever you need, let's go do this and don't worry. Of course, there are challenges, but it was very smooth and Elle and Justice are just such pros. There is a scene people will see with Elle—she is just so incredible and did it in one take. She is like no other actress I've ever worked with, she is super gifted. And Justice I think equally has his own type of scenes that are different from that where he brought that kind of emotion to it as well.

How does this particular story tackle the issues you mentioned before—grief, mental health, asking for help—differently from other stories that have tackled similar issues in the past?

I think this film gives the audience the benefit of the doubt. I think it allows them to do a lot of the interpreting rather than spelling it all out. Often times these painful things that we're dealing with, they are incredibly individual. One person's grief is not like another person's grief, one person's mental health issues are not like someone else's. We wanted to be very aware of that when making this film that we weren't putting any kind of punctuation on this is what it is and this is why. We found it to be way more complex than that and way more of a gray area. These painful things that we go through in life are unique, so we didn't want to talk down to our audience or have the film feel like something that was an after school special or on the nose. We wanted it to feel honest and human and grounded. I worked incredibly hard with Liz and the actors, producers and everyone at Netflix to make sure that we were not putting a pin on it. It's much more complex and complicated than that because these issues are complex and complicated. I think one of the takeaways is that you should speak about these issues—speak up if you are suffering, and I think this film says that in a non-preachy way. It says it in an organic, human way. My hope is that people will not feel talked down too, they will feel seen.

"All the Bright Places" drops on Netflix Feb. 28.