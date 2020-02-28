'I wanted to create a human story': Andrew Heckler on making 'Burden'

Writer/director Andrew Heckler isn't afraid to immerse himself in his stories--- in fact, it's the only way he knows how to tell them. In Heckler's feature film based on events that happened in Lawrence, South Carolina in the '90s, 'Burden,' the filmmaker strived to distance himself from the norm when telling a tale about good and evil. Instead of attaching labels to characters, Heckler wanted to display each character as a human being with a complexity of emotions, and he sealed this realistic approach by going down there and investigating the story himself.

'Burden' follows Mike Burden (Garrett Hedlund), an orphan who was raised in the thick of a KKK group led by the only father figure he's ever known [Tom Wilkinson]. Wilkinson's character leads the charge in opening the country's first KKK museum, and the community in the Southern state displays heightened opinions about such a venue. That notion is exemplified through a black Baptist Reverend [Forest Whitaker] who leads the protest to disband the museum, but through the power of love rather than being violent. When Burden starts dating a young single mother [Andrea Riseborough] his mind starts to change about the company he keeps and the values he has been so immersed in. The results of that lead to a variety of tense events.

Heckler recognized the intensity of these events, and by meeting with the Reverend, talking with Mike Burden and even spending time with the KKK himself, he created one emotionally raw and human-focused work that leaves people completely up to their own judgments.

Heckler sat down with Metro to discuss more on what went into making 'Burden.'

What was it about this particular story that inspired you to write and direct the film?

I first heard the story in 1996 as just a blurb in the newspaper that said 'Klansman Opens Redneck Shop and KKK Museum in Small Southern Town.' I always clipped out these little things and put them in a folder of things that I wanted to get too. Not even eight months later, another article came out that said "Klansmen Sells Redneck Shop and KKK Museum To Black Baptist Minister.' I nearly fell off my chair. First of all, it was 1996, I didn't even think this kind of thing still could exist in the world anymore. I was living in New York but I grew up spending a lot of time in the South, but I still thought this was all behind us more than anything else. I picked up the phone, and I went down to Lawrence, South Carolina and I ended up spending quite a bit of time down there researching the story, and getting to know the Reverend and the congregation of the church. I then went back subsequently and spent time with the Klan. I figured I couldn't tell the full story unless I knew what it was that was interesting or could make someone join and stay in that family and be proud of that ideology. So I told them I was a white supremacist from Colorado and I was driving cross country to help them for the summer--- and they welcomed. After doing that, I just realized to myself that this was a story that deeply means something to me. It's a story about two extremes coming together, basically pulling someone across the chasm from hatred and bigotry to tolerance and love. How did that happen? And how could these two people in the middle of nowhere land, forgotten country, do something this heroic that could affect this many people-- that was the initial pull for me to start this project. It took time for me to put the pen to paper, a lot changed in my life, but the story never left me. The passion that I felt about telling it from the first time I went down there, I feel the same about it now as I did then.

What does the research bring to you as a director, writer and storyteller?

I had the good fortune of spending a lot of time with Billy Bob Thorton, and Billy was saying that the problem with Hollywood movies is that no one leaves their office in Burbank, goes out into the world and writes about stuff that is truthful. They write about stuff that is regurgitated from other movies. When I first saw the clip of 'Burden' in the newspaper, I had him ringing in my ears. That's why I went down there at first. But what I really found out by doing that was the complexity of the issue. From an office in New York or Los Angeles, to write a Southern story like this without going down there, that's why we have a lot of movies about just good and evil. For me, I wanted to tell a human story, which is complicated. If I'm going to tell a good and evil story that's one thing, but if I'm going to tell a story about what drives people to hate and what can change them into love, I need to go down there. The more time I spent, the more complex the story got. All of the movies that I've written, whether it's about the Vietnamese mafia or the West Virginia opioid crisis---I've gone down, I've gone undercover, I've rolled up my sleeves, I've gotten inside the head of my characters and I try to figure them out from the inside out. I like to be an investigative reporter, I like to be a journalist and figure out the truth. The truth is better than fiction always, and you can take things and make them your own.

Was it difficult writing this story that deals with all of these complex and raw emotions? Especially with Mike Burden's character being in the Klan and going through this redemptive character arc?

I think thematically in everything I do, what I try to do is take the label off of the subject and dig in and find out what's underneath. With this particular story, yeah it was so compelling to me that I did just sort of write it. Having spent some time down there, the language that is used which is very rough language, and the violence that is in the movie is very real. It's happening all of the time down there, it wasn't hard to put it on paper. It's amazing because I pulled the hood off of the Klansman and lo and behold, there was a person there. That's important, not only as a writer and director, but it's important as an idea. Because unless you can find out that there is a person underneath of that hood, you're never going to change anybody's hearts and minds. The more you want to label them as evil and Klan, the more they are just going to be just evil and Klan to you. It wasn't necessarily something I tried to do, but the story itself lends itself to that.

Were there any obstacles trying to tell the story in that way?

The biggest obstacle and this is a true story: When I wrote it, and after all of the years of trying to make it, having seen it and visualized the movie in my head, the N word became very commonplace in my head because I envisioned the movie forever. We were auditioning for a role, and as a former actor I used to do the auditions for the characters. We had to scream that word in a line at an older African American quite a few times. The more we auditioned, the man just broke down and stated crying and couldn't handle it as a human being. I had forgot, and I realized the power of that word and how much hurt and how much pain is associated with that word and that treatment and that intimidation of other people. That was an obstacle because it caught me off guard to realize the power of the story was much greater than I had anticipated even in just the auditions.

How did you try and get the actors to play these characters as human instead of labeling them?

I didn't want anyone to outright play evil. I didn't want to cast anyone who was perceived as a bad guy already. I told Tom [Wilkinson] I wanted him to play one thing in this movie---a father who is losing his son, I never wanted him to think anything other than that. I challenged myself, I challenged the characters and by challenging the actors not to play evil, we are challenging the audiences to make up their own feelings about these people and are allowing them to judge everything from a cleaner slate. Tom did it. I thought there were certain moments where he didn't even sound racist, but he sounded just like a father telling his son not to do drugs. It's just really important for me to not pre-determine what the audience thinks and to let them feel for themselves and try to learn something by seeing themselves in all of these characters. If you can't see yourself in Mike or Tom, nothing is ever going to change here. I didn't try to change any ideaology, but I just tried to make them people--- they fall in love, they eat, they laugh and they are part of a family. Familes are built on love, but those families are built on hate. Families built on hate, they only go skin deep. Families built on love are a lot harder, but they go all the way to the heart. That was one of the big things that I wanted to show in the movie.

Overall what do you hope audiences take away from the film?

The most important lesson, especially where we stand currently in a world that is so polorized and so caught up in labeling and namecalling, is to just listen. Try your best to open your eyes, open your ears and listen to people and try to have a discussion about how we can get through some of these issues as opposed to just name-calling. Try to be empathetic and understand. The lesson of the movie is quite truthful in theory which is, you can never turn an enemy into a friend through hate. You can only turn an enemy into a friend through love. That sounds really simple, but it is really difficult to do in practice. It's not easy and that's why the movie is not easy. But we we all make our best effort to try to practice that. That's what I hope people get out of the movie---just to try to understand one another better.

"Burden" is now in theaters