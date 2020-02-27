Anya Taylor-Joy on playing Emma as Jane Austen intended

Jane Austen's works have been adapted countless times, but the latest adaptation of Austen's classic novel "Emma" is quite unique in a deliciously clever way.

Director Autumn de Wilde and producers on the film wanted to find someone who could take on the role of the sharp-witted, precocious and spunky leading lady in a way that would stay true to Jane Austen's writing—and they found just that with Anya Taylor-Joy.

"Autumn sold me this film. It's not exactly like I needed that much selling because Emma is such a fascinating character, but when I first met Autumn, we clicked emotionally and also we both came in with the same starting point. We wanted to do the character the way that Austen wanted us to do the character," says Taylor-Joy. "I wanted to have Emma at the beginning of the story be spiky and be snobby and not be instantly charming and loveable. I wanted people to find that within her, and I wanted her to have an arc of growth because I didn't think it was interesting otherwise."

Taylor-Joy seems like she was made for the role. With a keen take, quick comedic timing and confidence, the actress is able to bring the beloved character directly from the page to the screen, and in doing so, creates an Emma of great depth.

"I think each character that I've ever played has felt like they were mine and I was theirs and there was a reason we were doing this together. The thing is, when you take on a role, you're essentially being somebody else 15 hours a day and justifying their choices and being in their head and understanding the way they walk, talk and move. It's a big commitment to that person and I think, whilst Emma was having a coming of age on screen, I definitely felt like I was experiencing my own coming of age in making the film," says Taylor-Joy. "I think there's an element of misunderstanding that took me a second to figure out. Once I did, Emma just made so much more sense. Emma is so lonely and she's really bored and she's very privileged. Those three things combined—when you love somebody so much that you're willing to hurt them to keep them around you, that's something that lots of people can connect with. It's a grim aspect of humanity but it's there. That level of control and that level of just wanting to keep people near her just made me so sympathetic towards her. I really understood that sense of just wanting to have the people you love close by and just wanting to be okay and stopping at nothing to make sure that happens."

Austen's Emma does certainly grow throughout the film. The beloved tale following the privileged and beautiful 21-year-old spitfire starts off with Emma devilishly playing matchmaker which she has had some success in doing. When she takes a new friend Harriet (Mia Goth) under her wing, Emma really dives all in headfirst and facilitates more than she originally bargained for while simultaneously searching for the affections of Mr. Frank Churchill (Callum Turner) and having quite palpable chemistry with the forthright Mr. George Knightley (Johnny Flynn)—who also happens to be Emma's sister's husband's brother and around her family estate quite a bit.

The relationships between both men, Emma's skiddish father (played by the hilarious Bill Nighy) and Harriet are points of interest for Taylor-Joy. Although the story does incorporate a lot of romance, it's not all about romantic love. Just like the character of Emma, there are many layers displayed in each relationship that play out in highly relatable and meaningful ways.

"Each of them was delicious, and Autumn and I always called them our own little love stories, because they are," says Taylor-Joy. "Even if it's paternal love, sisterly love or romantic love—it didn't put any one of them above the other. That being said, we called the scene where Harriet and Emma fight 'the breakup scene,' and that was the breakup scene of the movie. Even when Emma and Mr. Knightley fight, there's just not the same feeling that you get when you see Harriet and Emma really come apart. It gives me chills even thinking about it. That scene was the most important I think with seeing the degradation of relationships due to selfishness. I was so excited to explore that relationship because I think female friendships especially early on are such interesting, weird, and beautiful things. Mia Goth and I have been best friends for four years at the point we made this film and Autumn had no idea, but she put us together. To be able to explore that with somebody you're so genuinely close to is amazing, just fireworks."

The evolution of the character of Emma throughout the film is not only shown with her actions and relationships, but also visually. Autumn de Wilde and Taylor-Joy both wanted the character to represent what she was feeling from the inside out.

"I think Emma just lets go, and if you watch, there is something really interesting that happens with the hair and costumes. At the beginning of the film, the hair is so tightly wound that it literally looks like she's been stitched into it, and all of the clothes are perfect but also harsh. As the film goes on, and as those layers of Emma's attempt at control disappear, her hair gets loose and relaxes and her clothes tend to go more towards green and white and just more relaxed. That's where Emma gets to—a place where she will always be feisty and witty and sometimes too sharp, but she just feels like she can relax now because everybody's okay and she doesn't have to take part in that anymore," says Taylor-Joy.

"Emma" is a period piece, but it feels familiar. The production, costumes, music and color scheme of the film may transport you to another world, but the relationships, witty comedic timing and occurrences throughout the storyline hold relatable truths that are timeless.

"I think our Emma is really funny, and I think people forget that Austen is witty and funny. I don't understand how that happened, but people almost forget that just because it's a period drama doesn't mean that they're not human beings and it doesn't mean that they don't make mistakes and what they found funny, we will find funny. It has not progressed that much in 200 years in terms of our mistakes and what we find amusing. I think people won't be expecting to laugh as much as they do," says Taylor-Joy.

"Emma" is a delight whether you've read the books or not. The story and essence stay true to the writing, and this adaptation knocked the spirit of Austen's incredible plot out of the park. In doing so "Emma" creates a little slice of pleasure which any person can enjoy because it is still so relatable.

"There's nothing wrong with going to the cinema and just getting lost in a little escapism," says Taylor-Joy. "I hope [people] come out with a smile on their face and with their heart filled with just a little bit of joy."

"Emma" is in theaters now.