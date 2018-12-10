Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been a fan favorite since it premiered in 2013. However, fans were horrified when they learned that the hysterical characters who work in the 99th precinct in Brooklyn might not be returning for another season. FOX announced they were canceling the beloved show, and audiences were so upset, it literally forced another network to pick up the series. NBC is now home to the popular comedy, and everyone is anxiously awaiting the return of the new season. Here is everything you need to know about Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 6.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 6 plot

The plot has not been released yet but based on last season's finale, there seems to be a lot in store. The season 5 finale centered around Jake and Amy's wedding (that was almost de-railed from a bomb threat.) But the big cliffhanger came from Captain Holt as he opens an email that contains the verdict on whether or not he got the commissioners job. The normally dead-panned Holt says "Well, from the look on my face, I'm sure you can guess what it says." Of course, he never shows emotions, and fans are left wondering what exactly the outcome is.

Producer and writer Dan Goor says the new season will be very satisfying for fans, "We want to write a season finale that would be satisfying as a series finale and would also serve us well should we come back," he explained. "We've learned we'll never again do the kind of cliffhangers we did after seasons two, three and four because were we to be cancelled after those seasons, I think it would have been really disappointing for our fans."

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 6 cast

Most of the cast will be returning for the new season including Jake Peralta (Andy Samburg), Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero), Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz), Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews), Captain Ray Holt (Andre Braugher) and Charles Boyle (Joe Lu Truglio). The one main character that won't be returning full time is the sassy receptionist Gina Linetti played by Chelsea Peretti. Although she did not sign on for a full-time contract, Peretti assured her fans that she will be in a few episodes this season, "I won't be doing a full season of Brooklyn Nine Nine in Season 6. But that doesn't mean I won't ever be back." Peretti continued, "I want to thank you for the hours you spent watching Gina be Gina: confident, idiotic-but-smart, pithy, and infused with rhythm and cell-phone radiation. It is hard for me to know exactly what to say."

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 6 release date

You can watch the season 6 premiere of Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Thursday, Jan.10 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 6 trailer