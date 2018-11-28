The 1964 film Mary Poppins is a classic, the beloved movie starring Julie Andrews as the mysterious and delightful magical nanny was a hit as soon as it came out. Audiences everywhere still enjoy watching the film that is sweeter than a spoonful of sugar, especially around the holidays. With the reboot coming out in theaters soon, many fans are feeling nostalgic and want to re-watch the classic, sing along to the catchy songs and show their children the original before the new feature premieres. Since DVD and VCR's are more and more becoming a thing of the past, audiences are turning to streaming services to indulge in childhood films. Is Mary Poppins on Netflix?

What is Mary Poppins about?

Mary Poppins was adapted from a series of eight children's books penned by British author P.L Travers. The 1964 film centers around the Banks children Jane and Michael meeting their new nanny Mary Poppins. The children are soon pleasantly surprised to find out that their new care-taker is unlike any other nanny they have ever had in the past. With some help from Poppin's chimney sweeping pal Bert (Dick Van Dyke), the Banks children embark on a magical journey filled with song, jokes and laughter. Mary Poppins teaches the children that having a positive attitude is very important in life and that a little mystery and magic never hurt anyone. All the while the mystical Poppins is helping to repair the dysfunctional relationships between the Banks family. The film combines animated features and live-action making it wildly entertaining to watch and perfect for any age.

Is Mary Poppins on Netflix?

Unfortunately no, the beloved whimsical masterpiece is not on the popular streaming service. However, you are not out of luck. The full 1964 feature film is available for purchase on iTunes, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu and FandangoNow.