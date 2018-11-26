Is there going to be a Friday Night Lights movie? Connie Britton weighs in

Clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose. The beloved show following Coach Taylor (Kyle Chandler) and his small-town Texas football team fighting to become champions while dealing with the hardships life has thrown at them was an immediate hit. When the show ended back in 2011 fans everywhere had their hearts broken, the uplifting and tearjerking stories of the East Dillon High School football team would no longer be gracing their TV screen every week. Many fans hoped and prayed that a reboot would happen, even seven years after the show ended. Connie Britton who played Coach Taylor's boss wife Tami Taylor weighed in on whether or not there is more in store for the small town in Texas. Is there going to be a Friday Night Lights movie?

Is there going to be a Friday Night Lights movie?

Britton was on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen when the host asked her if a reboot movie was in the cards anytime soon. "Is that still being talked about?” she asked. "Guys, I just don’t think it’s going to happen. I don’t. I think that the consensus is they want to just let it lie.”

"I’ve kind of come full circle because I was all for it in the beginning. I think if we had done it early on. But now I really do see how special it is to be able to end a series in that way. It was just so beautifully done and beautifully arched. I think we kind of did it.”

Britton also noted there was in fact already a movie, just not one about the East Dillon football team. "It was already a movie. The movie came before the show!” The 51-year-old actress is, of course, talking about the 2004 film that she starred in with Billy Bob Thorton, Garrett Hedlund and Tim Mcgraw.

"The movie was actually a recreation of the book, the Buzz Bissinger book, and that book was a journal that took place in the ‘80s,” she explained. "In the movie we were playing actual characters, so I was playing a woman named Sharon Gaines and the coach was Coach Gaines, in the show it was a different time period. It was modern day. We were fictional. It was an adaptation.”

But Britton still holds the series dearly in her heart "I stole the parking sign that says ‘Parking for Tami Taylor Principle,’” she said stating that the sign is now in the driveway of her home.

So is there going to be a Friday Night Lights movie? Doesn't look too promising, you heard it from Tami Taylor herself.