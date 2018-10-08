Everything we know right now about The Upside starring Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston

The Upside, starring Philly native Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston, finally dropped its first trailer and release date after being shelved following the sexual assault allegations of former film studio exec Harvey Weinstein.The film was shot in Philadelphia early last year, shutting down a lot of the Center City area. Hart also made a few suprise stand-ups while in town during production and Cranston stopped by a Sixer's game. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming film.

What is The Upside about?

The film is a remake of the 2011 French film called The Intouchables. Hart plays Dell, an ex-con who is desperately looking for a job, his prayers are answered when he lands the well-paid gig of caring for a quadriplegic billionaire Philip, played by Cranston. Kidman plays Cranston's assistant; she immediately thinks that Hart is unfit to comply with the job's requirements, however, the ex-con and the billionaire form an unlikely friendship. The trailer shows comedic scenes including one where Dell tries to pick out a new girlfriend for his new billionaire boss but also shows the more serious and heart-warming side of the film. Hart is trying to reconnect and be able to see his son after his prison time, and Cranston has his own issues pertaining to his physical situation.

The Upside cast

Nicole Kidman, Tate Donovan, Julianna Marguiles, Golshifteh Farahani and Aja Naomi King star alongside Hart and Cranston.

The Upside release date

Originally, The Upside was set for release by the Weinstein Company in March 2018, after it appeared at the Toronto Film Festival in 2017. After the Weinstein scandal, there was no money left to release the film, until Lantern Capital took over the Weinstein Company’s assets. The film is now set to premiere in theaters on January 11, 2019.

The film will also be shown first locally at the Philadelphia Film Festival, which takes place October 18- 28.

The Upside trailer