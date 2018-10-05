Alex Wolff confirms he will return for ‘Jumanji 2’, teases when production will begin

Alex Wolff has confirmed that he will return for Jumanji 2.

I recently had the chance to speak to the 20-year-old actor about “Stella’s Last Weekend,” a comedy written and directed by his mother Polly Draper, who also stars in the film opposite both Alex and his older brother Nat.

Right at the end of our conversation I decided to quiz Wolff about “Jumanji 2,” specifically whether there were any plans for him to return as Spencer Gilpin, the nervous, nerdy teenager that is turned into Dwayne Johnson’s Dr Smolder Bravestone when he is transported into the genuinely dangerous game.

“Oh, I will be back. I will be back. I will be back for ‘Jumanji 2’,” insisted Wolff, who even teased when production might begin on the hugely anticipated follow-up.

“I have like 3 more movies I am going to do before then. I don’t know. It might be in January or February. That’s what I have heard. There are a few other movies that I am doing before. So hopefully we will figure it all out.”

Wolff also opened up about the success of “Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle,” which was met with impressive reviews and grossed $962.1 million at the box office when it was released in December of last year.

“No-one anticipated that,” Wolff admitted. “I don’t think anyone anticipated that it would be that universal and that big of a hit and that people would like it that much. It was kind of nuts."

Unfortunately for Wolff he is yet to see a script for “Jumanji 2,” which is going to be written by Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinker, because when I asked that very question he responded, “I wish. I wish, man.”

It remains to be seen whether or not the other high school characters of the original - Madison Iseman’s Bethany, Ser’Darius Blain’s Fridge and Morgan Turner’s Martha - will all be back for the film, or if it is just Wolff.

While the question now is whether he or they will all somehow return to the world of Jumanji, either by accident or on purpose. Or if they have to try and somehow help a new group of people that have turned into Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillain and are now stuck in the game

Whatever happens, we’ll finally get to see it all unfold when “Jumanji 2” is released on December 13, 2019.

Meanwhile, make sure to check out the Wolffs in “Stella’s Last Weekend” when it hits select cinemas on October 12.