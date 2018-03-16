AMC will screen all 12 Marvel movies in epic 31-hour marathon

Avengers: Infinity War is going to change the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever. Relive every epic moment that led up to the film at a 31-hour movie marathon.

An Infinity War sounds like a lot, but admit it — you always need more Avengers.

If that sounds like a thing you’d say, then you’ll want to get in on the 31-hour marathon of all the Marvel Cinematic Universe films happening at AMC Empire 25 in Times Square and AMC Disney Springs 24 in Orlando, Florida.

Beginning on Wednesday April 25 at 1:30 p.m., the theaters will screen all 12 films that have been building up to Avengers: Infinity War, which comes out Thursday, April 26. For the rest of the world, showing begin at 7 p.m., but you faithful few will get to see the film an hour earlier at 6 p.m.

Just resist your worst Loki urges on Twitter about it — fans are already in a fragile state over whether Tony Stark or Steve Rogers (or both, Thor save us) will die in this movie, they don’t need to be spoiled for it.

Marathoners will also receive exclusive collectibles, “content” and “a special concession offer.” We’re betting bottomless Hulk-size popcorn buckets to make it all the way through.

Of course, this means you’ll be sitting through the clunkers, too, like The Incredible Hulk (sorry, Ed Norton) and Avengers: Age of Ultron. Perfect chance to take a nap for the important parts!

Here's the full schedule. See you on the other side, comrades:

Iron Man (1:30 p.m.)

The Incredible Hulk (4 p.m.)

Thor (6:15 p.m.)

Captain America: The First Avenger (9 p.m.)

The Avengers (11:30 p.m.)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2:15 a.m.)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (4:30 a.m.)

Captain America: Civil War (7:15 a.m.)

Doctor Strange (10 a.m.)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (12:45 p.m.)

Black Panther (3:15 p.m.)

Avengers: Infinity War (6 p.m.)