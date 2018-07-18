Antoine Fuqua talks ‘Scarface’ remake: 'There’s so much that’s happening in the world today that links to it'

Antoine Fuqua has confirmed that he is still intent on overseeing the long touted remake of Scarface, but also revealed that it is still in the script stages.

Fuqua has had a tumultuous relationship with the "Scarface" remake. While he originally signed up to direct back in 2016, he left the project in 2017 to direct "The Equalizer 2."

However, "Scarface’s" production soon stalled. So much so that Fuqua was able to return to the film in February, 2018, while Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer was hired to re-write the script a month later.

I recently had the chance to speak to Fuqua about "The Equalizer 2," and right at the end of our conversation I turned the topic to "Scarface."

“Yeah, I’d like to make it happen. It is just, we are working on the script, trying to get the material right and see if it is the right time for it or not. We want to get it right. We want to do another and get it right. We just want to make sure it is the right thing to do right now.”

I then mentioned to Fuqua that I’d recently rewatched "Scarface" at the Tribeca Film Festival, which provoked the filmmaker to explain why it is the right time for a third version of the film, following on from the 1932 and 1983 incarnations.

“It is a powerful movie. I think it is time for another ‘Scarface.’ It has been a long time, there’s so much that’s happening in the world today that links to it.”

“Because it is about immigrants. Is the playing field even or not? What pushes people to do what they have to do to survive? And who is actually guilty or not guilty when it comes to that business?”

“We know a lot more now since ‘Scarface.’ There’s a lot to be said about that world and exploring the idea of an immigrant coming here to take what he wants. No-one wants to see that happen, but at the same time, America was built on that.”

Previously, the "Scarface" remake was set to star Diego Luna in the lead role and be set in Los Angeles. But it remains to be seen whether the actor and location are still in Alcocer and Fuqua’s thoughts.