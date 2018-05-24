Here’s what Antonio Banderas and Alec Baldwin’s ’Lamborghini’ biopic will be about

Earlier this month, Antonio Banderas and Alec Baldwin’s Lamborghini biopic moved up a gear with the revelation that blockchain-based social entertainment company TaTaTu will co-finance the film alongside AMBI Media Group.

AMBI’s producers Andrea Iervolino and Lady Monika Bacardi have already been tirelessly working for several years on the film, which will see Banderas star as the renowned car designer Ferruccio Lamborghini and Baldwin as his rival Enzo Ferrari.

Last month I had the chance to speak to Iervolino and Bacardi about their ambitions for AMBI Media Group, during which time we also touched upon the Lamborghini biopic. In fact, Bacardi even went as far as to reveal what the film will cover.

“It’s the history of Lamborghini from tractors to cars. Because before he made tractors he was the biggest client of Ferrari. But the transmission on Ferrari wasn’t working. He told Enzo Ferrari he could help him. But Ferrari said, ‘F*** off.’ So he decided to make Lamborghini.”

Written and to be directed by Bobby Moresco, who won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for “Crash,” the film has a working title of "Lamborghini - The Legend." It is based on "Ferruccio Lamborghini - La Storia Ufficiale" (The Official Story), a biography written by Lamborghini's son Tonino.

Speaking to Variety, Tonino Lamborghini said of the project, “My book ‘Ferruccio Lamborghini. La storia ufficiale’ (The official story) is the only text perfectly respectful of the real life of my father, despite numerous legends and anecdotes written or told by other people looking for a moment of celebrity.”

“I really believe this film can translate into images and words the great humanity of Ferruccio and transmit to the viewers worldwide my father’s personality: a man full of energy, charisma, and passion.”

We’re still waiting for details on when production will actually begin on "Lamborghini - The Legend," but it has already been made clear that filming will take place mostly in Italy, where Lamborghini was born, died and worked throughout his illustrious career up until his death in February, 1993, at the age of 76.