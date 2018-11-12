Austin Powers 4 may be coming sooner than we thought

For years, there have been rumors of an Austin Powers 4. There's even an IMDb page dedicated to the film.

The last time we saw the British spy with bad teeth and nemesis Dr. Evil it was 2002, and the world was a very different place. The iPhone didn't exist. Mark Zuckerberg hadn't started Harvard yet. If you wanted people to hear your opinions, you ranted aloud (Twitter wasn't at your disposable).

And, it was revealed in the third Austin Powers film that Dr. Evil is actually Powers' long-lost brother (weird, but it all made sense in the end).

"The world needs Austin Powers 4," one Twitter user wrote earlier this month.

Back in April, after the death of Verne Troyer who played "Mini Me," another shared, "Rest in peace, Mini Me. This was why they should've made an Austin Powers #4 sooner."

So, is there room for an Austin Powers 4?

Mike Myers continuously hints at an Austin Powers 4: What we know

The following month, Myers told Entertainment Tonight that he wants to focus on the franchise's villain in the event of a fourth film.

"I would love to do a movie from Dr. Evil's perspective," he said. "So it would be Dr. Evil 1, Austin Powers 4, is how I would roll."

"Start the campaign, please," Myers added. "Thank you."

Speaking to Access Online, Myers said we should expect to see Dr. Evil "somewhere in the culture" soon.

As for an Austin Powers 4, he explained that the movies generally "take a long time to write. They always have."

Jay Roach, the director of these cult classics, is busy with other films. So is Myers, who starred most recently in Bohemian Rhapsody, which hit theaters on November 2. (He's also had three kids in the last seven years.)

However, he said the prospect of an Austin Powers 4 is "looking good."

Good news: A script is in the works

Myers, who worked on the series and played Powers, Dr. Evil, Fat Bastard and Goldmember, told E! News in early November that he already spoke with Roach about an Austin Powers 4 (though Roach admitted back in 2016 that the two talk about the film "every time" they get together).

He reiterated that everything is "looking good" and went on to say that a script is in development.

"It's just tough, you know, it takes a long time to write the script," he said. "You want it to be fantastic."

"I'd love to do it," Myers added. "It's so much fun doing it."

Austin Powers 4.... — WHIG (@WHIGaming) November 2, 2018

"Yeah, baby," one Philly native tells Metro, imitating the spy's iconic catchphrase when asked about an Austin Powers 4. "Yeah, baby…in a British accent."