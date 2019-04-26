-
'Avengers: Endgame' off to record start in U.S., Canada
An Avengers fan poses as she arrives dressed as Gamora at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood to attend the opening screening of "Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 25, 2019.
Reuters
'Avengers: Endgame' off to record start in U.S., Canada
An Avengers fan in costume arrives at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood to attend the opening screening of "Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 25, 2019.
Reuters
'Avengers: Endgame' off to record start in U.S., Canada
Avengers fans wait in line at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood to attend the opening screening of "Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 25, 2019.
Reuters
'Avengers: Endgame' off to record start in U.S., Canada
Avengers fans gather at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood to attend the opening screening of "Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 25, 2019.
Reuters
(Reuters) - Marvel Studios superhero spectacle "Avengers: Endgame" hauled in a record $60 million at U.S. and Canadian box offices during its Thursday night debut, distributor Walt Disney Co said.
Global ticket sales for the film about Iron Man, Hulk and other popular characters reached $305 million for the first two days, Disney said.
The domestic debut topped the previous opening night record of $57 million set in 2015 by "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."
"Endgame" also has achieved records in China and several other countries and is expected to pack theaters around the world this weekend.
The three-hour film starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson is the final chapter in a story told across 22 Marvel films. It picks up after last year's "Avengers: Infinity War," when many of Marvel's big-screen superheroes appeared to turn to dust.
In "Endgame," the survivors plot to kill the supervillain Thanos and undo his damage.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Alistair Bell)