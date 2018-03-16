Watch: Marvel heroes unite in new Avengers Infinity War trailer

Thanos is causing havoc for Marvel's heroes in the new Avengers Infinity War trailer. Photo by Disney / Marvel Studios

Comic book fans have been patiently waiting for a new Avengers Infinity War trailer to arrive, and they finally got their wish on Friday morning.

The upcoming blockbuster is easily Marvel Studios' most ambitious project to date, featuring nearly every superhero imaginable from every corner of the cinematic universe. The flick, which will now fly into theaters on April 27, will see the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, Spider-Man and more face off against the villainous Thanos, played by Josh Brolin.

The Mad Titan is on a quest to collect all six of the Infinity Stones so that he can bend reality and the fabric of space and time to his liking, which means it's up to Earth's mightiest heroes to stop him.

The new Avengers Infinity War trailer also offers a few surprise glimpses at what's to come for Captain America, Iron Man and the rest of the gang.

Watch: new Avengers Infinity War trailer

According to actor Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, who plays a member of Thanos' Black Order named Ebony Maw, the new Avengers movie is a lot more grounded than you would think for an action-packed, superhero flick.

"I was bowled over by, regardless of the scale and the scope and the size of the production," Vaughan-Lawlor recently told Metro. "The fact that every scene was about the integrity of the human interaction, and basic human need, and the drama of the scene."

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Tom Holland as Spider-Man, DBenedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Strange, Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, Chris Evans as Captain America, and plenty of other heroes who'll throw down against Brolin's Thanos. Tickets to the film will reportedly be available to purchase beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 16.