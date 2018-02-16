‘Avengers: Infinity War’ villain on why this superhero movie is also about average people

Even though we’re now just over two months away from the release of Avengers: Infinity War, there’s still an awful lot of mystery surrounding some of the characters in the film.

Especially when it comes to the villains. While we already know that Thanos (Josh Brolin) is the big baddie in the hugely anticipated superhero extravaganza, and the trailers have given us a quick peek at the damage he will cause, we’ve still not seen the cronies that will assist him in his attempts to get the Infinity Stones that will give him unyielding power.

What we do know is that Terry Notary and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor have been cast in two of the villainous roles. It has been heavily rumored that Lawlor will portray Ebony Maw in the film, but that is yet to be confirmed. You can take a look at him filming alongside Benedict Cumberbatch on "Avengers: Infinity War" below.

I recently had the chance to talk to Lawlor over the phone about his performance in the zombie film “The Cured,” and towards the end of our chat I asked him about his work on “Avengers: Infinity War.”

To my surprise, Lawlor insisted that there were actually some similarities to working on the low-budget Irish horror and the mega Marvel blockbuster, which probably cost in excess of $200 million. In fact, once you got past the huge production scale of “Avengers: Infinity War,” Lawlor explained that his scenes were mostly about “basic human need.”

“I was bowled over by, regardless of the scale and the scope and the size of the production, the fact that every scene was about the integrity of the human interaction, and basic human need, and the drama of the scene.”

“Although it is a lot of crash bang wallop in terms of its pyrotechnics and how flashy these films can be, I think what Marvel is really brilliant at is having a sense of humor about it, and having integrity about the characters that they are portraying.”

“They are making them interact on a very truthful level and they are urging their actors to be as truthful and real and detailed as you would on an art house film. I think that’s why Marvel are very special.”

Lawlor also waxed lyrical about his fellow “Avengers: Infinity War” co-stars, and teased that, even though he was very much the new boy on set, he still got to interact with plenty of the biggest names in the cast.

“All I can I say is, all the guys and gals I was working with, which is most of the top guys and gals, they were all incredibly welcoming and very, very generous to me, they were all as lovely and as charming and as fun as they expected to be. Which I really appreciated because I had never been on a set that big.”

But while Lawlor admitted to being a little put back by the size and scale of the production when he first set foot on set, those feelings quickly dissipated, as the cast and crew involved all looked to “find the truth” in their scenes.

“The scale is so jaw dropping that you can’t help but be a little put back when you first see it. But when you get to work and you rehearse and they shout action, all the creatives and the actors are all keyed into the same thing, which is to find the truth and be as truthful as possible.”

“So all of that other stuff just falls away. Because they work really hard and they have great fun and a great sense of humor about the whole thing.”

“But they work really, really hard. So it’s no surprise and there’s no secret to why they are successful. They are just so thorough and detailed, and it was just an amazing experience.”

You’ll be able to see what Lawlor musters up in his mysterious “Avengers: Infinity War” role when the film is released on May 4.

Meanwhile, “The Cured” is released in select theaters and On Demand on February 23.