Ben Falcone opens up about ‘The Happytime Murders,’ the ‘hard R’ buddy cop comedy partnering Melissa McCarthy with a puppet

The first red-band trailer for The Happytime Murders showed audiences just how outrageous and extreme the upcoming comedy is going to be.

While its premise of Melissa McCarthy partnering with a puppet to try and solve a series of murders might initially make it sound like a film for the entire family, the inclusion of puppet prostitutes, two puppets getting shot in the face with a shotgun and McCarthy snorting ecstasy prove otherwise.

And that’s even before we get to the final scene of the trailer, which is particularly outlandish. So much so that words don’t really do it justice, so you should just check it out below.

The above trailer premiered at CinemaCon in Las Vegas last month, where those present immediately went on Twitter to heap praise on the footage, and it certainly didn’t disappoint.

Shortly afterwards, I had the opportunity to talk to Ben Falcone, who is an executive producer on “The Happytime Murders,” recently directed “Life Of The Party”, and just so happens to be McCarthy’s husband, too.

Falcone called “The Happytime Murders” “quite a splashy idea,” before admitting that there is still a bit to finish on the film.

“'The Happytime Murders’ is definitely a hard R. You should know what you are getting into when you go in. Hopefully it will be a lot of fun.”

“It’s still in post. It’s not done by any means. It’s still a working in process, but I can’t wait to see what it looks like when it’s done.”

We’ll finally get to see what McCarthy and Falcone, as well as its director and other cast members achieve with “The Happytime Murders” when it is released on .

Those of you that want to see McCarthy in action before then can check out “Life Of The Party,” which is now in cinemas.