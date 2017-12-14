The 2017 Best Actress fields are so much stronger than Best Actor

It’s almost impossible to pick a front runner in either the Best Actress or Best Supporting Actress categories, but I still tried

It’s hard to explain just how spell-binding Sally Hawkins is as the mute janitor Elisa Esposito, who falls in love with the much sought after Amphibian Man. Not only does she make the above seem completely plausible, but it feels necessary and inspirational, too, while at the same time she sells every moment of drama, creates tension, and carries the entire weight of the film. All without uttering a word. It’s an achievement that transcends mere words, and needs to be seen to fully appreciate.

Frances McDormand’s performance in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" is so utterly perfect that it will actually make you furious with Frances McDormand. That’s because, barring her cameo in "Hail, Caesar!," it marks her first live-action performance in 5 years, and she is just so utterly ferocious, broken, funny, and brilliant as Mildred Hayes that the character sticks with you for days after. The world needs and misses you Frances.

"Atonement," "Hanna," "The Grand Budapest Hotel," and "Brooklyn" all proved that Saoirse Ronan gets better and better with each passing film. "Lady Bird" continues that trend, as Ronan is impossibly witty, courageous, naïve, and overdramatic throughout, bringing life, soul, and energy to Greta Gerwig’s script and direction. It’s going to be a treat to watch her career evolve.

With "I, Tonya," Margot Robbie didn’t just prove herself to be an astute producer with a great eye for tone, getting the right cast, and hiring the perfect director, but her performance moved her up the acting echelon, too. Robbie vibrates and powers her way through "I, Tonya," while balancing the humor and drama needed to make the film feel distinct.

It says everything you need to know about Gal Gadot's performance as Wonder Woman that after just three movies, two of which were critically savaged, she’s already an icon. "Wonder Woman" is the anomaly in the DCEU, and its positive response was mostly down to Gadot’s captivating portrayal, which made the world briefly feel like a better place.

The divisive critical reaction to "mother!" seems to have overshadowed some of the most stirring aspects of the film. Most notably its audacious opening stint, and everything that Jennifer Lawrence does. Alongside Aronofsky she pulls you into the film and never lets you go, and isn’t getting enough credit for doing so.

Full disclosure, I’ve still not seen Michelle Williams in "All The Money In The World." But her Best Actress Golden Globe nomination, and its others for Best Director and Best Supporting Actor, suggest that the film is pretty good and that she excels, too. A place in the middle of this list seems just about right. For now.

Maslany effortlessly makes the step from television to film in "Stronger," going toe-to-toe with Jake Gyllenhaal and even wrestling attention away from him in the compelling drama, all without ever going overboard, too.

Even less of an explanation is needed here. Despite the President’s thoughts, Streep brings an elegance and magical quality to every role. Even though "The Post" mostly excites because of its ensemble, Streep still excels whenever she is on screen.

Not much explanation is needed here. Judi Dench is a goddess that deserves every accolade and piece of acclaim that comes her way. Even though "Victoria & Abdul" was ultimately underwhelming, Dench still embodied the role in such a forceful and towering way that it was impossible to look away.

Rooney Mara controls and allures in "A Ghost Story," which is easily one of the most intriguing and gently absorbing films of the year. But what’s most impressive is that she does it all with silences, looks, and the slightest movements, which just pull you closer and closer in.

Released all the way back in April, as well as underperforming at the box office, it is easy to forget just how brilliant, cool, funny, and riveting Hathaway was as Gloria in the bizarre but enjoyable "Colossal."

Bening unearths the humanity and tragedy of the at first fading and then dying Hollywood star Gloria Grahame in this touching romantic drama, lifting what could have been rather routine fare into something much more attention grabbing.

With Aaron Sorkin in overdrive on "Molly’s Game", Jessica Chastain somehow manages to control proceedings, putting in a hugely entertaining portrayal. She still can’t quite save the film itself, though.

A performance so layered, detailed, and emotional that Hunter keeps the tension of "The Big Sick" festering, while also finding humor and heart in even the tiniest of movements and actions. Hunter permeates so much warmth that you just can’t help but fall in love with the entire film.

Margot Robbie’s incredible turn as Tonya Harding means that "I, Tonya" doesn’t sink when Allison Janney isn’t on screen, but the former "West Wing" star is so charismatic, hilarious, and compelling that it really pops when she is.

It really says something when you out-act Daniel Day Lewis in his potential final ever performance, but Lesley Manville as the stern and powerful Cyril manages to do just that, all while hardly moving a muscle, too.

Metcalf is so complex, caring, and explosive as Lady Bird (Saoirse Ronan)’s mother Marion that you will immediately want to call your own after you watch the film so you can say how much you love them.

Funny, sweet, but also driven and scrupulous, Hong Chai as Ngoc Lan Tran somehow manages to outshine the work of Matt Damon, Christoph Waltz, Kristen Wiig, and Jason Sudeikis to give the most impactful performance in "Downsizing."

So transformative that you won’t recognize it is Mary J Blige until half-way through the movie. Blige is glorious in the equally impressive "Mudbound," quietly commanding and dominating your attention.

Not just because she was only 11-years-old when production started, but because she more than matched the fierceness and physicality of "X-Men" stalwart Hugh Jackman, sold the film's perfect final moment, and was a tour-de-force throughout.

While Jordan Peele and Daniel Kaluuya took home most of the plaudits for their admittedly superb work on "Get Out," Catherine Keener as the mysterious and stupefying hypnotherapist Missy was just as beguiling to watch.

Finally a good character. Octavia Spencer’s Zelda always has the back of her best pal Elisa (Sally Hawkins), and because it is Spencer there’s a lot of love and wisdom behind that support.

Another character that you loved to watch be so bad, Michelle Pfeiffer’s woman stretched and provoked Jennifer Lawrence’s mother throughout Darren Aronofsky’s beguiling psychological horror.

Destined to be overlooked over the next few weeks, "Stronger" features some utterly compelling performances. None more so than Miranda Richardson as the lethal and self-centered Patty.

2017 has been a ridiculously strong year for movies.

From the truly divisive like “mother!” and “Justice League,” to the emphatically beloved like “Call Me By Your Name” and “Get Out,” there really has been something for everyone over the course of the year.

It is also a year that has been littered with terrific performances, too. Mostly from women. And when I say mostly, I basically mean completely.

In fact, all of the stand-out and most memorable performances of 2017 have come in the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress categories.

OK, the work of Gary Oldman in “Darkest Hour,” Timothee Chalamet in “Call Me By Your Name,” and Daniel Kaluuya in “Get Out” will live long in the memory, while Tom Hanks in “The Post” and Daniel Day-Lewis in “Phantom Thread” each impressed with their turns, too.

But that’s about it.

Meanwhile, the Best Supporting Actress and Best Actress races are not just too close to call, but there are literally 25 performances across the categories that in any other year would be worthy winners. Don’t believe me?

Then have a gander through the above gallery, as I run-down my favorite performances of the year in both fields, culminating with the actresses that I hope will take home the most gongs over the course of the next few weeks.

However, even if they don’t, any of the other actresses that you gaze upon in the above images would be just as deserving if they claimed either accolade.

We’ve already been getting our first indications about who are the frontrunners for these awards, too, as the nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards and Golden Globes were recently announced.

Frances McDormand, Judi Dench, Sally Hawkins, Margot Robbie, and Saoirse Ronan for Best Actress, and Mary J Blige, Hong Chau, Allison Janney, and Laurie Metcalf for Best Supporting were the ones nominated in both, and they can expect many more in the near future, too.