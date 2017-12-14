The 2017 Best Actress fields are so much stronger than Best Actor

2017 has been a ridiculously strong year for movies.
From the truly divisive like “mother!” and “Justice League,” to the emphatically beloved like “Call Me By Your Name” and “Get Out,” there really has been something for everyone over the course of the year.
It is also a year that has been littered with terrific performances, too. Mostly from women. And when I say mostly, I basically mean completely.
In fact, all of the stand-out and most memorable performances of 2017 have come in the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress categories.
OK, the work of Gary Oldman in “Darkest Hour,” Timothee Chalamet in “Call Me By Your Name,” and Daniel Kaluuya in “Get Out” will live long in the memory, while Tom Hanks in “The Post” and Daniel Day-Lewis in “Phantom Thread” each impressed with their turns, too.
But that’s about it.
Meanwhile, the Best Supporting Actress and Best Actress races are not just too close to call, but there are literally 25 performances across the categories that in any other year would be worthy winners. Don’t believe me?
Then have a gander through the above gallery, as I run-down my favorite performances of the year in both fields, culminating with the actresses that I hope will take home the most gongs over the course of the next few weeks.
However, even if they don’t, any of the other actresses that you gaze upon in the above images would be just as deserving if they claimed either accolade.
We’ve already been getting our first indications about who are the frontrunners for these awards, too, as the nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards and Golden Globes were recently announced.
Frances McDormand, Judi Dench, Sally Hawkins, Margot Robbie, and Saoirse Ronan for Best Actress, and Mary J Blige, Hong Chau, Allison Janney, and Laurie Metcalf for Best Supporting were the ones nominated in both, and they can expect many more in the near future, too.