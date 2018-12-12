Birds Of Prey will take ‘weird risks,' promises its writer

There’s plenty of excitement surrounding Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn).

Not just because of its fantastic title, but also due to the fact that it will show us a brand new side to Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, who was undeniably the best thing in Suicide Squad, as she will pair up with 4 more female superheroes, in the shape of Black Canary (June Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) and Renee Montoya (Renee Montoya).

“It is so much fun. It is not your average superhero movie,” Christina Hodson tells Metro. “I don’t want to say too much because there are surprises. We have taken weird risks and chances and it is fun and I want people to discover it in the cinema.”

Christina Hodson talks Birds Of Prey

But while Hodson, who also recently scribed Bumblebee, doesn’t want to reveal too much, she does admit that she expects details of the film to start materializing when production starts in January.

“Obviously things are going to start emerging when we start shooting in January and things leak. But I do want people to watch the movie and not know exactly what is going to happen."

Hodson isn’t just working on Birds Of Prey for Warner Bros and DC Film, though, as she is also currently hard at work on the script for Batgirl, too. Not that she can say anything about it, though.

“I can say so much less about Batgirl than I can Birds Of Prey. I love Batgirl. I love it. I am having so much writing it.”

But what is it about DC that Hodson loves so much?

“I have just always loved DC. Batman has always been my favorite, he was someone I just always related to. I love that it is more grounded. I love that he doesn’t have any superpowers and that it is more character driven.”

“DC is generally perceived as being a little grittier. I also think there is a lot of fun and humor and the women of DC are awesome. There are some f***ing great women in the DC universe.”

While Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn) will be in theaters on February 7, 2020, we’re still waiting for a confirmed Batgirl release date.

In the meantime, Bumblebee hits theaters on December 21.