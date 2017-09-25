Why ‘Black Panther’ is so important for Marvel, according to Chadwick Boseman

The first trailer for Black Panther seemingly confirmed that the upcoming addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to be very different to its predecessors. That can only be a good thing, especially since it is being led by Chadwick Boseman, one of the most compelling leading men currently working in cinema.

I recently had the chance to sit down with Boseman to discuss “Marshall”, the biopic of the first ever African-American Supreme Court Judge, Thurgood Marshall, who Boseman portrays. Towards the end of our chat I quizzed Boseman on “Black Panther”, asking the actor why it is such an important film.

“It’s something people are excited about because people haven’t quite seen it before, and I would concur,” Boseman explained. “I’ve never played anything quite like it, and it is going to be an exciting time.”

This isn’t the first time that Boseman has spoken about how unique “Black Panther”, who made his debut in 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War”, is in comparison to the rest of the modern blockbuster slate. During an interview with Gizmodo back in July, 2016, Boseman went into detail about the importance of the character’s diversity, remarking, “Obviously, I know how important it is, particularly for people of African descent.”

Around the same time, Boseman echoed the above sentiments to CBR, remarking, “I feel the energy. The image itself opens people's minds up. You can talk about it all you want, you can have it in a comic book, you can even do an animated series, but when you see real people doing it, it changes something inside of you."

"It's going to be a big deal because there's not just black people or people of African descent that want to see it, I think everybody wants to see it. That's the beautiful thing. I truly believe there are more people who want to see it than don't want to see it.”

“Black Panther’s” first trailer, and the uproarious response to this snapshot of the film, proved that Boseman is right in this belief. We’ll finally get to see “Black Panther” on February 16.

You can get a glimpse of Boseman in all of his glory when “Marshall” is released on October 13.