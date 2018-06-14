Brad Bird says it was ‘really hard’ to complete ‘Incredibles 2’ on time after Pixar brought it forward a year

Brad Bird has admitted that Pixar’s decision to bring Incredibles 2’s release date forward by a year turned production into a “race, race, race” that they only just finished in time.

I recently had the chance to talk to the writer and director over the phone ahead of the release of the animated blockbuster, during which time I asked about the impact of Pixar moving "Incredibles 2" from 21 June, 2019, to a 15 June, 2018, release date after "Toy Story 4" had fallen behind.

“It was really hard. It was kind of like ‘Ratatouille,' where you are running in front of a freight train and if you stumble, you get killed. It was hard because we didn’t have low ambitions for the film. We knew that expectations were high. We didn’t want to in any way fall short.”

“So our standards were just high, we just had to be really laser focused, we had to kind of on a practical level be in each other’s faces.”

“Because if there was any information, anything happening that would shift it, which was happening all the time, everyone had to know about it instantly, because they had to adjust. Which was a little more uncomfortable way to work. Because everyone was stuffed into one room.”

“But it was what had to be done. The other part that we had to take out of it was all the effort that goes in to reassuring people. You do all of these little screenings that you have to prepare for. But the screenings are obsolete the moment you screen them because that isn’t what you are going to show the public. You have things that you want to change.”

“All of the reassuring that you normally have to do in this process, which is somewhat inauspicious, we had to eliminate. We just had to say, ‘You have to trust us. We have car parts strewn all over the lawn and it will be a car on the date you need.’”

“’But if you start talking to us, and give us your notes and all that, we’re not going to make it. So stand back and we’ll get you your car.'"

“It was a race. It was a race, race, race. But we have an amazing team at Pixar. And if you know what you want they can get it for you.”

Thankfully, Brad Bird and his team were able to get “Incredibles 2” finished in time, and now you can revel in all of its glory, as it is finally cinemas across the country.