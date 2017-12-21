Timothée Chalamet explains why the ‘Call Me By Your Name’ ending is perfect

It actually took a while for the actor to be convinced by its conclusion

Warning: There are SPOILERS ahead for Call Me By Your Name, so if you’ve not seen the majestic romantic drama yet you shouldn’t read ahead. Instead, go and watch the film, then head back here.

“Call Me By Your Name” has widely been praised as one of the best films of 2017. One of the reasons that it has struck such a chord with viewers is because of its ending, which is both hopeful yet tragic at the same time.

For those of you that can’t remember, “Call Me By Your Name” ends with Elio (Timothée Chalamet) staring at a fire after Oliver (Armier Hammer) has just told him over the phone that he is now engaged, but still misses him. In the background, though, we can still see snow falling in Italy, while Elio’s parents prepare a Hanukkah dinner. Rather than cutting to black, the credits then start to roll over the top of this image.

When I sat down to talk to Chalamet and Hammer about the film, I told the duo that I found the ending rather serene and beautiful. This then provoked Chalamet to admit that he originally thought it was a little confusing, but he has since grown to adore it.

“It is funny you say that,” Chalamet remarked. “Because I watched a screening last night and I felt the positive aspect for the first time, too.”

“The first that I saw it at Sundance I thought, ‘Oh no people are leaving. They don’t know it is not over yet. Is it over yet? The title card already came up.’ Then when people are trickling out of the movie it is nice in a way because it almost takes on the tone of the movie in a way.”

“Because some people stay, some people leave, ‘Oh that character is still on screen.’ So it reflects the ending.”

You can expect to hear much more about "Call Me By Your Name" over the next few weeks and months, as it is destined to be in Oscar contention.