Will Armie Hammer, Timothée Chalamet return for a ‘Call Me By Your Name’ sequel?

There are some mild SPOILERS ahead for “Call Me By Your Name.” So those of you that are yet to watch the Oscar touted film should probably do just that before returning to read the below.

“Call Me By Your Name” is widely acknowledged as one of the best movies of the year, with Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet’s performances, Luca Guadagnino’s direction, and the music of Sufjan Stevens drawing particular praise.

The film itself, which is an adaptation of Andre Aciman’s novel of the same name, tells the story of Elio (Timothée Chalamet) and Oliver (Armie Hammer)’s whirlwind romance during a summer in Italy in 1984. But while the film comes to an end with Oliver telling Elio that he is now engaged, Andre Aciman’s novel is also set 15 years and then 20 years after the duo first meet.

The critical acclaim for “Call Me By Your Name,” the fact it is an awards season contender, and the story still left to be told, led me to wonder whether Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet would be interested in reprising their characters if a sequel was ever considered.

Luckily I had the chance to ask Hammer and Chalamet that very question last month when I sat down to talk to the two actors. And clearly they were both very keen. But they had a few conditions.

“If Timmy is going to do it and Luca is going to direct it I am in,” Hammer responded, to which Chalamet added, “Yeah, that’s my thought, too.”

Hammer then went on to add, “The book is structured in that way anyway. You come back and find them 15 years later, when Oliver is a professor and Elio is a master pianist.”

A potential sequel would no doubt depend on the financial success of “Call Me By Your Name.” However, the romantic drama has already grossed its budget back, and considering the nominations it has recently received it is likely to have an extended run in cinemas up until the Oscars on March 4, 2018, too.

Even then, though, Hammer, Chalamet, and Guadagnino would probably wait a couple of years before even considering the sequel. That way Hammer and Chalamet will at least look a little older. The success of the “Before Sunrise” franchise proves that it is definitely a possibility, though.

In the meantime, audiences should make sure to watch the mesmeric “Call Me By Your Name,” which is currently on a limited release, but will be extend across the country on December 22.