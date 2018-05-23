Chris Columbus provides ‘Five Nights At Freddy’s’ update, reveals why he wanted to write and direct the Blumhouse horror

Chris Columbus has provided an update on his upcoming adaptation of Five Night At Freddy’s, revealing that he is already in cahoots with the “genius behind the game” Scott Cawthon.

“With ‘Five Nights’ I am working closely with Scott Cawthon, the initial designer and genius behind the game. At this point we are just working out the story.”

Columbus then revealed that he was inspired to work on “Five Nights At Freddy’s” over at Blumhouse Studios after collaborating with so many eager young filmmakers through his production company Maiden Voyage Pictures, which he runs with his daughter, Eleanor.

“I was attracted to doing a film on a smaller budget that would normally in my head cost millions and millions of dollars. After working with all of these directors who figured out what you could do on a tight budget that made me interested in something like ‘Freddy’.”

Columbus added, “I think [Maiden Voyage Pictures] will be moving to genre, and that’s part of what it means to grow. We just want to make different films.”

Scott Cawthon’s “Five Nights At Freddy’s” quickly became a smash hit video game series when the first installment was released back in 2014.

Not only were 5 follow-ups released in the following three years, but so did another spin-off game, as well as three novels.

Audiences lapped up the survival horror, which saw you play as a nighttime security guard that had to survive the suddenly mobile and homicidal animatronic characters from Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, a Chuck-E-Cheese-like establishment.

It was little surprise then when Warner Bros announced that they were to turn it into a movie in 2015. Since then, though, the movie version of “Five Nights At Freddy’s” has hit numerous road blocks.

So much so that in March 2017 it was revealed that Scott Cawthon had found a new home for “Five Night At Freddy’s” over at Blumhouse Productions.

Just under a year later, in February of this year, it was revealed that Chris Columbus, the legendary director of “Home Alone,” “Mrs. Doubtfire” and the first two “Harry Potter” films, as well as the writer of “Gremlins” and “The Goonies,” would bring the film to life.

We’re still waiting for news on when the film will actually be released, but it is clearly top of Columbus’ priorities.