That remake of Christopher Nolan’s ‘Memento’ is still happening, but its producer insists ‘it is not really a remake’ just ‘something similar’

The producers behind the planned remake of Christopher Nolan’s Memento have clarified that the film won’t “really be a remake,” but will instead be “something similar.”

I sat down to talk to AMBI Group’s producing team of Lady Monika Bacardi and Andrea Iervolino ahead of the premiere of their latest film “Blue Night” at the Tribeca Film Festival on Thursday night. Sarah Jessica Parker stars as a singer diagnosed with a terminal disease in the drama, which is set over 24 hours as we see her life and career put into perspective.

During our conversation about "Blue Night" I quizzed the duo about the previously announced remake of “Memento,” but while Bacardi insisted, “It is still a work in progress,” Iervolino took this opportunity to clear things up a little.

“We are working on a special project around that,” Iervolino remarked. “It is very private. It is not really a remake. But is something similar.”

While the pair wouldn’t go into too much detail about “Memento,” Iervolino did reveal that they are planning to remake several of their cinematic intellectual properties into television shows.

The duo didn’t have much luck with their “Cruel Intentions” pilot, which NBC passed on back in 2016, but that hasn’t stopped them from developing a TV version of “Sliding Doors.”

“We are trying to do as many TV shows from our library with the IPs,” Iervolino explained. “We had talked to Sony and Miramax. We are doing that.”

“We did a pilot for ‘Cruel Intentions.’ And we are developing something for ‘Sliding Doors.’ Some other projects that we are working on. We have a few things that we are trying to make happen.”

AMBI bought the rights to “Cruel Intentions” and “Sliding Doors” when they purchased the Exclusive Media Group film library back in 2015. This portfolio also included "Donnie Darko," "Ides of March," "The Mexican" and “Rush,” too.

Meanwhile, make sure to check out “Blue Night” at the Tribeca Film Festival, which is now underway and will run to April 29.