Why Daniel Day-Lewis found shooting parts of ‘Phantom Thread’ ‘awful’ and a ‘nightmare’

PTA: “Like Stephen Colbert says it is a four letter word that we don’t talk about enough. Love is strange.”

VK: “It is about love. Because you love your work, and you love your art, and you love your sister, and you love your life. We don’t talk about love in our society so much. But I think it is really important.”

LM : “For me it is a film about how hard relationships are, and how we compromise sometimes in our lives if we want something, if we want a relationship, because we know that’s going to cost us something. It might be our freedom, it might be our artistic freedom, it can be all sorts of things. It is a film about the human condition, and how we all struggle to have something that makes us feel real and have purpose, and how hard that is to achieve. You want it, you think you’ve got it, you haven’t got it. It’s complex, and not straightforward. For me, as an observer, it is about how things aren’t tied up neatly, and is complex.”

PTA: “I do agree [that this movie is about passion]. I can’t articulate it that well, but I think there is also something about the need for a person, a need that we sometimes feel we don’t need.”

DDL: “You can’t circumnavigate the world of the couture. It is a very important part of the story, and maybe this is the wrong thing to say, but during the early days we really didn’t quite understand what the profession of Reynolds might be. It could have been anything. It had to be some part of the creative world. Unhappily perhaps, we were so ignorant that we thought perhaps that the couture world was something that we could occupy through which we could tell the story. Then we bound ourselves to trying to develop that world. And understand these relationships through that world. The work itself is kind of immaterial. That’s a daft thing to say, because we obviously tried quite hard to try and make that real. But that was up for grabs. It could have been anything else really.”

“That was good, though. It was the tradition of all those old great films that we all love. ‘Rebecca,’ ‘Brief Encounter,’ they usually take place in real intimate places. Even a film that both me and Daniel love, ‘I Know Where You’re Going.’ Which has beautiful scenery, and then they are right back inside these tiny little rooms.”

“But the reality of this place is they are always in that townhouse where they live and work. We modelled that on these guys that we would read about who had these huge Georgian townhouses that were absolutely gorgeous with these staircases up. But the further you get up, they actually live like mice. Like miniature people in these tiny little rooms. They are all on top of each other, the work and whatever life they had were the same thing. And if they’re not there they are in the country, in their Hansel and Gretel kind of world. There was nowhere for them to go.

PTA: “ Family stuff is always interesting to me. It is bottomless, the dynamics of it. It comes pretty easy to me as well. If there was a vague notion early on [about the plot] it was simply for it to be between Reynolds and Alma. The relationship that they have, and to kind of zero in on that. And obviously Cyril being the third party player in that. There was never a larger design it was always that."

“Victor Stiebel had somehow managed to carry on designing, successfully designing clothes and selling them and exporting them to the US particularly during the war years. But it was an unknown quantity in England, how that world might survive. There was something appealing about the possibility of setting themselves against the current of the times.”

“This was set in 1955, and it was only a couple of years after rationing had finished. I was born in 57, so this was the world I grew up in as well. The way in which things developed in England was probably very specific, the restrictions were still there in many areas of the society. These designers somehow flourished against what was happening in society.”

DDL: “When we thought about the States for a long time. Because Charles James, who was an Englishman, well, half-English, spent most of his development as a designer in places over here. And most of his achievements happened when he was living over here. There was always that question of where should it be. There was something fascinating to both of us about England coming out of the war years, and austerity.”

“On a practical level, setting a movie there meant to me, on a movie that has loads of different parts, it really has three central parts, but loads of different participants coming in and out, it also meant we could call up people like Gina McKee, and Julia Davis, and Camille Rutherford. That alone was another very practical reason for it. Secretly I’d always wanted to work there.”

“Maybe [the English couture] was less known. We were getting excited about it because we were learning loads about design. I think it was always appealing to us because it was right after the war. It was right after the Queen’s coronation, so rationing was finishing, and that was kind of interesting.”

PTA: “As Daniel said, the two parallel worlds that he was referring to meant that if we wanted to be in this time we had a choice between setting this film in Paris or London. And London just spoke to both us. It spoke to me because I love it there. I’ve spent time there. I speak English, that helps. I don’t speak French.”

LM: “It’s hard to say where characters come from. It is a sort of slow process that happens by osmosis without you seeing or knowing it. There isn’t a day that you wake up where you go, ‘Yes, that’s it.’ All sorts of things can inform it. The script, research, and costumes inform it. Slowly this person emerges. There is no absolute moment. It is a delicate thing. Without wishing to be esoteric it is a hard thing to describe.”

“They are still making those things and they are beautiful. That was kind of a hope that Woodcock’s world would be reflected both in the design and the quality of the fabrics from where he comes from.”

“Which are still extraordinary, and most tailors and dressmakers are still, every season find the fabrics they like, and for most designers that’s the beginning of the collections. To look at the fabrics, to feel them, smell them, and sometimes design them. But most often to respond to what they get from Scotland, from the north of England.”

DDL: “Coming out of the war years there were two parallel worlds of couture at that time. There was the French couture, the Paris couture, which was the dominant world when you look, which we always give them great credit for. But there were always really interesting designers working in London as well. But it felt right that the world should reflect a sense of England. And the history of England. And the fabrics that come from the British Isles.”

PTA: “We had decided that it was important that he wasn’t the greatest designer in the history of life. Because there was a choice to be made. You could have him be like a Charles James, which is much more flamboyant and stuff like that. But we were finding things that we responded to as a way in.”

DDL: “I think the character had to be discovered before it was clear what [work] came out of him.”

Daniel Day-Lewis: “We grew up together, but we grew up separately, we come from the same place in the way. I had always wanted to work with Lesley. I’d loved her work, been aware of her work, for a long time. And strangely I don’t know how it is that somebody could pretend to be your sister, but it never occurred to me that Lesley couldn’t be my sister.”

LM: “We didn’t know each other. We met in London and then a lot of texts ensued, some of them naughty as we fleshed out the early days of Cyril and Reynolds. It was kind of a strange hybrid way of getting Cyril and Reynolds off the ground, and we had this banter between us.”

“I had a lot of enthusiasm early on, and then I glazed over and let Mark and Daniel get on with their work. And I trusted that what was going to come up would be right. But it is hard to not walk down the street and look at clothes in a completely different way. You get angry when a button falls off.”

PTA: “I found it interesting [entering that world]. The costumes were interesting enough to get in and decide that we wanted to be in this world. Talk about patience, that required a patience that I just don’t have. The fittings, the endless fittings that they had to go through, and the endless drawings and design.”

VK: “No, I found out three weeks afterwards. So I sent the tape and he liked it, and that’s the most important thing.”

VK : “Because it was not a script. It was just a few lines of dialogue. And then I found out Daniel Day-Lewis –“

“When I sent the tape and got the response from my agent, who said, ‘The director really liked what you did.’ She said he wants your phone number. And then she went silent and said, ‘Vicky, do you know who we are talking about?’ And I said, ‘Now that you mention it no who is it?’ When I made the tape I thought it was for a student film in London.”

Vicky Krieps: “It was a complicated story. I didn’t hear it how I should have heard it when I heard it because of the way that I read it when I read it. I misread the email that was asking for the tape. I just scrolled down through the text, and I liked it very much and I related to it very much.

“As that was happening our casting director Cassandra [Kulukundis] was casting in a traditional way and having people put themselves on tape doing a monologue. And one of the first things we saw was what she did, and it was very clear to us straight away that this was our girl.”

Paul Thomas Anderson: “We started looking [for actresses for Alma]. We knew we wanted someone of a particular age. Maybe in a dream state, someone over here at least that people hadn’t seen too much. I came across a film that she made called ‘Chambermaid Lin’.”

Back in June Daniel Day-Lewis announced that Phantom Thread would be his final film as an actor.

Considering that Day-Lewis is just 60-years-old and is widely regarded as one of the finest actors of his generation, as he is the only thespian in history to have won three Best Actor Academy Awards, this news was met with shock and disappointment.

We’ve perhaps learned why Day-Lewis decided to bring his tenure in the profession to an end, though. Because in a Q&A after Sunday night’s first New York screening of Paul Thomas Anderson’s "Phantom Thread" Day-Lewis admitted that shooting parts of the film inside the tight, cramped conditions of a London townhouse were “awful.” In fact, he even went as far as to call it a “nightmare.”

“It was awful,” Day-Lewis said of filming those scenes for "Phantom Thread."”We got away with it [early on], because we were up in the north-east of England, in Whitby. And it was beautiful. And then we were in the Cotswolds, which was very beautiful. [In London] we hoped to find that way of working again that was self-contained, and being beholden to no-one and uninterrupted. We would be in a world that we could create and then just stay in it and no-one could get into it.”

That didn't happen, though.

“Then we were in London, and in this townhouse that on the face of it was very beautiful. And it was very beautiful. But it was a nightmare because we were living on top of each other, and it was an enormous unit. And there was no space.”

“The way it works, if it is helpful, is that these rooms belong to [the character]. And if you go into these rooms you know what they are. They are a part of your life. Of course for us these rooms just became storage spaces. You’d work in a room, and then you’d have to move all of that sh** into another room. And then that became a storage space, and you’d move it into another room. That entire house was like a termite nest.”

“We are not that stupid. But we must be fairly stupid because we didn’t realize that it was going to be like that. And that’s what it was like.”

Vicky Krieps, Daniel-Day Lewis’ co-star in "Phantom Thread," was so traumatized that she actually had her first ever panic attack during production in these cramped surroundings.

“I had my first panic attack [on set]. Afterwards I understand [why]. Because suddenly, [when] it was Yorkshire and the Cotswolds, I was so in the world of telling the story, but then we are in London. And I had to take an elevator somewhere up and it was small and people were talking and the radio [was on], and suddenly I couldn’t breathe.”

“What Daniel said was true, because in every room, there was a cable. Even if you could overlook the cable it had an energy to it that took away the breath of your character.”

“The paraphernalia of filmmaking is normal,” Day-Lewis continued. “That’s what everyone who works in film is used to. But we rashly believed that we could create a space that was a living world, and in that instant, in that place in London, it proved to not be that thing, it proved to be something else.”

Even director Paul Thomas Anderson admitted it was a huge challenge to overcome, but still insists he wouldn’t have changed his approach.

“We are all OK now. But it was hard, it was really hard. What you’re supposed to do is you’re supposed to build a set on a sound stage, where you don’t have to block off Fitzroy Square. But I wouldn’t do that either. That doesn’t sound like fun. That sounds even worse. Whatever the struggles were, and there were struggles, I think it was worth it.”

In order to make things a little easier Anderson admitted that they tried to shoot the film in sequence, especially because they didn’t have an elevator so everyone had to keep carrying the film equipment up the rather perilous steps.

“We just kept on putting off those scenes in the upper floor,” Anderson remarked, before joking, “We got to the upper floor and just got those scenes done in an afternoon.”

Day-Lewis then chimed in with his own quip of, “It is hard to work with a crew that really hates you,” before detailing specifically why they had every reason to be so peeved. “There were so many people just planted on this spiral stairway. And we had to pretend they didn’t exist as they backed into it. We pretended they weren’t there.”

Still, despite these issues, Day-Lewis did insist, “It was beautiful. This house. It was a beautiful house. The square was beautiful. We were lucky, because there were other places that we looked at that would have been worse.”

You can learn more from the Q&A for "Phantom Thread," which involved writer and director Paul Thomas Anderson, Daniel Day-Lewis, Vicky Krieps, and Lesley Manville by clicking through the gallery above.

"Phantom Thread" is set in London in 1955, and revolves around a renowned dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock (Daniel Day Lewis), who runs his prestigious company that dresses royal families, socialites and films stars with his sister Cyril (Lesley Manville). Reynolds finds inspiration from various muses, the latest of which is Alma (Vicky Krieps), who looks to become a permanent fixture in his life.

"Phantom Thread" is released on December 25.