David Gordon Green's ‘Friday Night Lights’ reboot is set in 'a new town,' based on 'a new true story'

Following the huge success of Halloween, which grossed over $252 million off its $10 million budget, its always eclectic co-writer and director David Gordon Green has decided to move from the horror genre to a sports movie.

But, once again, Green is working on a beloved property, one that both movie and television fans are already well aware of, as he is writing the script for and will eventually direct a reboot of "Friday Night Lights."

“I was working on the script last night,” Green admits as we talk just ahead of "Halloween’s" release in October.

“I grew up in Texas. I was in the marching band not the football team. But me and one of my buddies who was the quarterback in his high school football team are writing it. Hopefully people will be excited about it.”

But just how different is "Fright Night Lights" to Peter Berg’s critically acclaimed 2004 adaptation of H.G. Bissinger’s novel and the TV drama that ran for five seasons between 2006 and 2011?

“It is a new town, a new true story, and it could be a lot of fun. I am excited for it.”

Gordon is quick to insist that he doesn’t know what he wants to achieve with the project just yet, especially as the project is still very much in its infancy.

“We’ll see when the script is down where we end up going with it. But I love the backdrop and it is a great story and great characters from the source material.”

“We’re just making it personal, making it our own and we’ll see what happens with it. But it is definitely a fun writing process.”

We’re still not exactly sure when "Friday Night Lights" will be released. But considering the huge success of "Halloween" Green will probaly have to figure out his schedule rather quickly as he is likely to be offered a sequel to the slasher, too.