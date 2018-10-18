Do you need to have seen ‘Halloween’ to see ‘Halloween’ 2018?

Halloween’s co-writer and director David Gordon Green has explained exactly why you don’t need to have seen John Carpente's iconic original film to enjoy the 2018 sequel.

Although, when I originally asked that very question to Green, he did admit, “I mean hopefully people that like this movie will go and see the other films.”

“And to prepare for this movie I would always encourage people to go and see the original 'Halloween' film. Just to see our predecessor.”

But he then quickly insisted, “But narratively we designed it in a way that we invited everyone to the party and so you don’t need to have seen the original film. There is nothing vital to your enjoyment as a film viewer.”

“From the original, there are some things in this for fans and some moments that are reflected that have a little bit of significance for people with knowledge of the original. But it is by no means necessary.”

When I spoke to Andi Matichak, who plays Allyson Strode, the granddaughter of Jamie Lee Curtis’ iconic Laurie Strode, in the 2018 version of "Halloween," she fully agreed with Green’s assessment.

“I think that it stands alone. But I think if you haven’t seen the original then you definitely should. Because it is an incredible movie that shaped a lot of cinema.”

“I definitely think you should see it. The film definitely stands alone. I actually think I read somewhere that that was part of the reason they even named it ‘Halloween’ and not ‘Halloween 2’.”

“Because they didn’t want to put on the viewer that they had to see the original to come and see this film. They didn’t want that.”

“Even though the majority of people have seen it, for the fans that haven’t it does a great job of recapping what happened in the original and throws nods to it throughout for fans and also it gives a little history lesson.”

“They actually did it in a great way through the two podcasters. Who are like the True Crime podcasters, who tell a lot of history of the story and tell the story of what happened 40 years ago in a really modern way.”

For their version of “Halloween,” David Gordon Green and his co-writers Jeff Fradley and Danny McBride decided to ignore the other 9 installments to the franchise.

So this time around, Michael Myers escapes from a mental asylum and starts to wreak havoc on Haddonfield again 40 years to the day after the events of John Carpenter’s 1978 version.

This provokes Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie, who has been waiting and preparing for Myers' escape, to try and protect her daughter, played by the always excellent Judy Greer, as well as her granddaughter.

“Halloween” is now in cinemas.