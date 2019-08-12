When does 'Dolemite Is My Name' come to Netflix?

The official "Dolemite Is My Name" trailer is finally here.

The first trailer for “Dolemite is My Name” starring Eddie Murphy as Rudy Ray Moore was released Monday.

Dolemite Is My Name is directed by Craig Brewer (Hustle & Flow) and written by Scott Alexander and Larry Karazewski, who are the creators of FX’s “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

The film follows the story of comedian Rudy Ray Moore who eventually takes on the persona of Dolemite as he works to become a 1970s Blaxploitation film star.

Official Netflix synopsis

“Stung by a string of showbiz failures, floundering comedian Rudy Ray Moore (Academy Award nominee Eddie Murphy) has an epiphany that turns him into a word-of-mouth sensation: step onstage as someone else. Borrowing from the street mythology of 1970s Los Angeles, Moore assumes the persona of Dolemite, a pimp with a cane and an arsenal of obscene fables. However, his ambitions exceed selling bootleg records deemed too racy for mainstream radio stations to play. Moore convinces a social justice-minded dramatist (Keegan-Michael Key) to write his alter ego a film, incorporating kung fu, car chases, and Lady Reed (Da’Vine Joy Randolph), an ex-backup singer who becomes his unexpected comedic foil. Despite clashing with his pretentious director, D’Urville Martin (Wesley Snipes), and countless production hurdles at their studio in the dilapidated Dunbar Hotel, Moore’s ‘Dolemite’ becomes a runaway box office smash and a defining movie of the Blaxploitation era.”

Dolemite Is My Name cast

Dolemite Is My name stars a lit of names you will recognize including Mike Epps, Wesley Snipes, Craig Robinson, Keegan-Michael Key, Tituss Burgess, Tip “TI” Harris, Da’Vine Joy Randolf, Snoop Dogg, Kodi Smit,Mcphee, Ron Cephas Jones, Tasha Smith, and Barry Shabaka Henley.

Dolemite Is My Name movie art

Dolemite Is My Name theater release date

The film will be released in theaters during the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). An official release date hasn’t been announced but the film will premiere sometime during the film festival which is from September 5 through September 15.

Dolemite Is My Name Netflix release

"Dolemite Is My Name" starring Eddie Murphy is coming to Netflix this fall. This post will be updated when the offical "Dolemite Is My Name" release date is announced.

Official trailer