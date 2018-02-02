Home
 
Harry Potter fans are furious Dumbledore isn’t ‘explicitly' gay in 'Fantastic Beasts 2'

Even J.K Rowling has responded to the criticism
By
Gregory Wakeman
 Published : February 02, 2018 | Updated : February 02, 2018
Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore VIEW GALLERY 1 Photos

Director David Yates’ revelation that the sexuality of Jude Law’s incarnation of Albus Dumbledore won’t be explicitly explored in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald has left fans furious.

Yates sparked the controversy during his interview with Entertainment Weekly earlier this week when he responded to the question of whether the film will make it clear Dumbledore is gay with, “Not explicitly.”

“But I think all the fans are aware of that. He had a very intense relationship with Grindelwald when they were young men. They fell in love with each other’s ideas, and ideology and each other.”

Twitter soon erupted in anger at this news, as people pointed out that it shouldn’t be an issue to at least cover this ground because, after all, it is the year 2018. Here’s some of the best responses to have graced the world wide web.

J.K Rowling was soon bombarded with messages from furious fans, too. So much so that the author and screenwriter, who is writing “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald,” took to Twitter to respond.

This is the latest dose of controversy to engulf “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald,” as the film was also criticized for casting Johnny Depp in the role of the titular villain after he was accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife Amber Heard.

“The Crimes Of Grindelwald” marks the second of five planned installments in the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise, a spin-off of the “Harry Potter” series.

“Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them” was released in November, 2016, and grossed $814 million worldwide, while “The Crimes Of Grindelwald” will finally follow on 16 November, 2018.  

You can check out the cast for “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald,” which stars Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Claudia Kim, Zoe Kravitz, Callum Turner, Katherine Waterston, Eddie Redmayne, Dan Fogler, and Allison Sudol, and Depp, below. 

 

 
