Edie Falco: ‘I don’t even know if I have an acting process’

'The Sopranos' actress also touches upon the aftermath of Me Too, her love of Jay Duplass and admits she could have played a mob wife forever.

Edie Falco isn’t one to open up about her acting process. Especially because, according to the actress, she doesn’t actually have one.

Instead “The Sopranos,” “Oz” and “Nurse Jackie” star recently told me over the phone that she only comes alive when she is in front of the camera.

I had the honor of talking to Edie Falco about her new film “Outside In,” in which she plays a high school teacher that strikes up a complicated friendship with one of her former students that has just been released from prison, during which time we also touched upon motherhood, not being typecast and the aftermath of the Me Too movement.

What first attracted you to “Outside In”?

The first thing I remember hearing about it was Jay Duplass was involved in it, and we had worked together on “Landline.” We didn’t have too much to do together in it, but he was just so charming and kind and sweet, so I was thrilled. When you meet someone good you don’t want to let them go. Then I read it and that was all I needed.

Did you talk to director Lynn Shelton about her ambitions with it?

No, I’m not a big talker when it comes to these things, you know. I read the script and I loved it. Then she decided I should do it, and we were done talking as far as I am concerned.

What’s your process then?

I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know that I even have an acting process. I read it and I am moved by it. And at some point along the way I meet the actors I am going to work with and the director and then the next thing I know I am shooting. That’s when it comes alive for me. Unless there is something very specific I need to know, like what the character does for a living, I am not a big research person.

“Outside In” is about a mother becoming more selfish really, is that a battle you have struggled with?

I think it is a typical mom thing. Once you are deep into parenting you realize that your needs are not really the first thing on your mind. It’s just the nature of the beast of keeping your species going. But then, once your kids are older, you realize that you have been neglecting yourself, and that you won’t have a life when these kids grow up. It is a common movement of a person’s life.

Your character especially doesn’t want to just coast through life, how have you avoided that as an actress?

I have avoided being typecast. If I wanted to I could have spent the rest of my life playing mob wives, thinking about how many scripts I have gotten. But there is something inside of me that is interested and hungry for other things. I always want to do something different. I have been lucky enough to come across stuff along the way where each role is different from the last one. I am thrilled to be able to keep doing it.

Do you feel like you have already started to see a change in the wake of the Me Too movement?

I think it is a little early to say. As far as the scripts that should come out of this, though, I am looking forward to a whole new flavor of material. But it’s just the nature of the beast of a culture. It has a life, it has its own atmosphere. I remember for a long time after 9/11 scripts just kept on coming on coming. This is how people work through stuff I think. So I am sure there will be lots of, I have been very lucky to have worked on a lot of projects with a great number of women on them. I feel like I have already been blessed. But the idea that there will be more people able to showcase their talent out of this movement is very exciting to me.

"Outside In" will be released on March 30.