Edie Falco talks ‘The Sopranos’ prequel and James Gandolfini

Edie Falco has revealed her excitement for David Chase’s upcoming movie prequel to The Sopranos, calling the screenwriter and director “one of the best storytellers and directors that there is.”

The beloved actress, who won three Lead Actress Emmys for her portrayal as Carmela Soprano in the hit HBO show, made this admission to me on Thursday over the phone.

After speaking to Falco about her stunning turn in Lynn Shelton’s new drama “Outside In,” I quizzed the actress about the recent announcement for David Chase’s “The Many Saints Of Newark,” which is set during the Newark riots of the 1960s and will also feature some of the beloved characters from the series.

Chase’s involvement in “The Sopranos” prequel, and the fact he is co-writing it with another former writer on the show, Lawrence Konner, has left many fans particularly thrilled, including Falco.

“It’s very exciting to me. He is one of the best storytellers and directors that there is and I am thrilled that he is going to do something new.”

“He has a complicated view, and has such a rich interior life that I have no doubt it will have as much complication and depth as the show did. I am excited about it, especially because he is doing it with one of the former ‘Sopranos’ writers, too.”

“There are so many fans of ‘The Sopranos’ that know so much more about it than I do. Like, ‘He was born here. And she was married to this one.’ Even in my own Italian family. The idea that he is going to add to that story and flesh it out is very exciting, for me as a viewer. Because those of us that were in the series I don’t imagine will be a part of it.”

Since we were on the topic of “The Sopranos,” which is widely regarded as the greatest television show ever, I decided to ask Falco some further questions about it, specifically whether there was anything about the show or character that she missed.

“Do I miss it? I don’t know. When I walk away from something I am pretty much done. What I really miss is that job. Showing up there and seeing all my friends. They were my family.”

“10 years. We were together all the time, through the day and the night, for the most part. And then it just ends. It’s just a strange line of work to have got into, especially because I am sensitive to that kind of stuff.”

“I just miss the feeling of being involved in something that people are enjoying watching. It was a big deal. Because that is a blessing, and something you don’t get as an actor.”

When I asked Falco whether she had a favorite scene from “The Sopranos,” though, her mind drew a blank. So instead she used the opportunity to just heap praise on her co-star James Gandolfini, who starred as Tony Soprano in the hit show and passed away at the age of 51 on June 19, 2013.

“Just working with Jim. It’s hard to pick just one. He made every scene as alive and essential as anything I have ever done. He was fun to laugh with, and the intense stuff was really good. He was 100% there with me. It’s hard to pick just one. He was such a big loss.”

Falco continues to improve anything that she stars in with her presence, something you can behold when “Outside In” is released on March 30.