Everything coming to Netflix in February

One of the greatest films of all time, and Quentin Tarantino, Steven Spielberg, and Steven Soderbergh classics are coming to the site

There’s one rule that every cinephile has to abide by.

That is whenever you catch just a glimpse of "Goodfellas" you instantly have to sit down and watch it through to completion.

It’s not that it is a rule per se, it’s just a reflex, as Martin Scorsese’s 1990 gangster masterpiece is just that damn intoxicating.

So while it’s clear that the addition of "Goodfellas" to Netflix’s roster at the start of February is a positive, it also means that plenty of subscribers are going to have no choice but to watch the adventures of Henry Hill over and over again in the next few weeks.

Netflix clearly knew this would be an issue. Because as well as "Goodfellas" there are plenty of other absolutely corking films being added to the site over the next few weeks. From arguably Steven Soderbergh’s coolest film to a Best Picture winner, via Quentin Tarantino and Steven Spielberg classics.

There’s also some sensational television and stand-up arriving on Netflix, too. Want to know exactly what? Then take a gander below to see what will be added to the streaming website very, very soon.

Movies Coming To Netflix In February

February 1

“3000 Miles to Graceland”

“42 Grams”

“Aeon Flux”

“American Pie”

“American Pie 2”

“American Pie Presents: Band Camp”

“American Pie Presents: The Book of Love”

“American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile”

“Ella Enchanted”

"Extract"

“GoodFellas”

“How the Beatles Changed the World”

“John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken”

“Kill Bill: Vol. 1”

“Kill Bill: Vol. 2”

“Lara Croft: Tomb Raider”

“Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution”

“Meet the Fockers”

“Meet the Parents”

“Men in Black”

“National Parks Adventure”

“Ocean’s Eleven”

“Ocean’s Thirteen”

“Ocean’s Twelve”

“Paint It Black”

“Scream 3”

“The Hurt Locker”

“Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story”

February 2

“Cabin Fever”

“On Body and Soul” Netflix Original Movie

February 8

“6 Days”

“The Emoji Movie”

February 9

“Seeing Allred” Netflix Original

“The Ritual” Netflix Original

“The Trader (Sovdagari)” Netflix Original

“When We First Met” Netflix Original

February 14

“Love Per Square Foot” Netflix Original

February 16

“Evan Almighty”

“Irreplaceable You” Netflix Original

February 17

“Blood Money”

February 19

“Dismissed”

“Full Metal Alchemist”

February 21

“Forgotten”

“Lincoln”

“The Bachelors”

February 23

“Mute” Netflix Original

February 24

“Jeepers Creepers 3”

February 26

“Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards”

“People You May Know”

“Winnie”

TV Shows Coming To Netflix In February

February 1

“Z Nation” (Season 4)

February 2

“Altered Carbon” (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

“Coach Snoop” (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

“Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia” (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

February 6

“Valor” (Season 1) The CW Exclusive

February 7

“Imposters” (Season 1)

“Queer Eye” (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

February 9

“Fate/Apocrypha” (Part 2) Netflix Original Anime Series

“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney” Netflix Original Series

February 14

“Greenhouse Academy” (Season 2) Netflix Original Series

February 15

“Deep Undercover Collection” (Collection 2)

“Re:Mind” (Season 1) Netflix Original

February 16

“DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge” (Season 6) Netflix Original Series

“Everything Sucks!” (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

“First Team: Juventus” (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

February 18

“The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale” Netflix Original

February 20

“Bates Motel” (Season 5)

“The Frankenstein Chronicles” (Season 1 and Season 2) Netflix Original

February 22

“Atomic Puppet” (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

February 23

“Marseille” (Season 2) Netflix Original Series

“Seven Seconds” (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

“Ugly Delicious” (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

February 26

“El Vato” (Season 2)

“Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso” (Season 2)

Stand Up Comedy Coming To Netflix In February

February 2

“Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! Netflix Original Standup Special

February 6

“Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers” Netflix Original Standup Special

February 27

“Derren Brown: The Push” Netflix Original Standup

“Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish” Netflix Original Standup