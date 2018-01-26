Everything leaving Hulu in February

Rather than prolonging the pain the video on demand service have decided to get rid of them all on one day instead

Hulu doesn’t mess around when it comes to getting rid of its movies and television shows.

Rather than prolonging the pain like Netflix and taking them away from us on seemingly random days throughout the month they instead just take them all from its collection in one fail swoop right at the end.

That’s exactly what they will be doing towards the end of February, too. Most of the films going away won’t be overly missed, but there are a few that deserve your attention over the next few weeks.

Such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet’s sensational turns in “Revolutionary Road” and Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Punch Drunk Love.”

Sci-fi nerds and Mel Brooks die-hards will of course need to bid farewell to the legendary “Spaceballs” in the very near future, too, and you never need a reason to watch the opening of John Travolta strutting in “Saturday Night Fever.”

The departure of “Hot Rod,” the criminally underrated comedy from the mid noughties that showed us the very best of Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone long before The Lonely Island is also cause for despondency.

TV lovers don’t have to fret, though, because no shows are being taken down. You can check out the full list of movies leaving Netflix by clicking through the list below.

Movies leaving Hulu in February

February 28

“10 to Midnight”

“American Ninja”

“Assassination”

“Beyond the Sea”

“Black Rain”

“Dangerous Curves”

“The Fourth War”

“Hot Rod”

“Invaders from Mars”

“Invasion U.S.A”

“Ironweed”

“Missing in Action II: The Beginning”

“Murphy’s Law”

“Ninja III: The Domination”

“The Perfect Weapon”

“Platoon Leader”

“P.O.W. the Escape”

“Punch Drunk Love”

“Revenge of the Ninja”

“Revolutionary Road”

“Rudo y Cursi”

“Saturday Night Fever”

“Spaceballs”

“Street Smart”

