‘Evil Genius’ is the next great Netflix crime documentary that everyone will be talking about

While there is still some resistance from the movie industry towards Netflix, there's no denying that it now dominates the crime documentary genre.

"Evil Genius" follows hot on the heels of "Making A Murderer," "Amanda Knox," "Wild Wild Country" and "Casting JonBenet," to name but a few, as it explores the death of pizza delivery man Brian Wells in August, 2003, who robbed a bank with an explosive device strapped to his neck, which then detonated when he was surrounded by police.

I recently had the chance to talk to "Evil Genius"' co-directors Trey Borzillieri, who spent years interviewing one of the suspects, and Barbara Schroeder, both of whom teased how the plot immediately thickened, and discussed their approach to the latest must-see Netflix doc.

When did you first become interested in the death of Brian Wells?

Trey: I basically started to scratch the surface at the time that it happened. I lived near Erie, Pennsylvania, which is near where Brian Wells robbed the bank in August, 2003. Soon after information emerged that there was evidence at the scene that Wells had been put up to do this. That authorities had found a frozen body near the site where Wells had been asked to make the pizza delivery. The FBI was saying that the frozen body wasn’t related. But I just had to know more. It became this elusive mystery. And I embarked on making this documentary that makes this deeper truth.

When did Netflix get involved?

Trey: That happened about 2 years ago. Barbara came on and joined me in 2013. It took 10 year to really get a handle on this story. It had been cold for many years and there was always something on the horizon that was going to happen. It took a very long time to put together. We have been with Netflix for the last two years creating these 4 episodes that we are really excited about.

Talk about the process of constructing "Evil Genius”

Barbara: Because of the heist and then the other layers of new information that comes out in the film, we could have written it 100 different ways and shown it from a lot of different perspectives. But this was always Trey’s journey. We felt, ‘Here’s one case. Here’s another case. Here’s the diversion. Here’s the suspect. And here’s some conclusions that we have come up with.’ Which is new information that we have got that spins the case in a new direction. Because up until this series the media, the public, they have heard one side of the story, one case of events. But we have uncovered some new information that will hopeful take people on a really great journey over 4 parts. Anytime a filmmaker can do anything over an 1 hour and 20 minutes we are grateful, so we were glad to have 4 episodes to really unspool this tale.

When you have new information like this do you have to take it to the police?

Barbara: The case is closed. It has a rare designation as a case because it is so complex and confounding. You see in parts 3 and part 4 what the new information is. So we are revealing something that wasn’t found before and uncovered before.

Trey: We are really hoping that the viewers, don’t just follow along with the story, but can feel it is a participatory journey. As new information comes and some of the lingering questions are answered.

Barbara: It is kind of eerie as it unfolds. Because it is like a parlor game. You are like, ‘Who is the mastermind? Who wrote the notes?’ It is a really interactive and multi-layered caper.

There are so many bizarre threads to it.

Barbara: One of the reasons it gets even more interesting is the crafty and bizarre character who might be the mastermind is this female, Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong. You see how she has this web of minions that she was orchestrating. She is one of the more protagonists that I have ever come across in my career.

Trey: From episode 3 you watch the only interview that exists of her. So the viewer can have their own experience with her.

When you are making a documentary like this, are you trying to say this is the definitive case or do you just present the information and let the audience form their own opinions?

Barbara: I think we present the facts of the case and then we go off and do our own journey. Trey has done a really great job of following the case, being a citizen journalist. I was so impressed with what he was able to uncover. And what he was able to have access to. And the fact that he was talking to Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong at a time when Federal Agents couldn’t talk to her because she was off limits and needed psychiatric evaluations. So it was fascinating to get involved. We present the facts of the case and then we present the new layers that have never been uncovered before.

Where did the title come from?

Barbara: We had a lot of different titles. We had a working title. But then we were listening to Marjorie’s interview and it just jumped out of us. She shouts out, ‘I’m not some evil genius.’ And we said, ‘Wait a minute. That’s what this is all about.’ It is about a woman who could be an evil genius. She named it.

Trey: She said that line numerous times during our interviews.

How does it feel to see the final film?

Trey: It is just surreal. You jump into this with blind faith. It is very much unchartered territory. There hadn’t been series like this. There were documentaries that influenced me. But for years later to be have ended up at Netflix in the most perfect scenario, with Barbara, it truly is a dream come true.

Barbara: Just that, I have followed a lot of cases in my career, but this is by far the one that has kept me most interested. We can talk about this, and try to figure it out, and try to play the parlor game with it, it is just a stunning one of a kind piece. I am so happy that we were happy to shed some light. And I am so happy that Trey started this way back when and got Marjorie online.

“Evil Genius” is released on Netflix on Friday.