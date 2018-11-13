Ezra Miller believes ‘the first actual golden age of cinema’ is finally about to begin

Those in charge at Warner Bros are clearly quite fond of Ezra Miller.

Not only does he have a prominent role in the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise as Creedence Barebone, which he reprises in “The Crimes Of Grindelwald,” but as The Flash he is regarded as the best thing about the studio’s struggling DC Extended Universe.

Miller clearly feels the same way about the studio, too. He made that perfectly clear to me during our recent discussion regarding “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald,” poetically insisting, “I ride or die with the Bros.”

After I pointed out that Warner Bros feels like the perfect home for Miller to populate mainstram films with his unique take on characters, he continued, “I really identify with what you’re observing.”

“At this point in studio history they are holding a very certain torch and raising a new one in addition to it. Which has to do with a real care for artistry in the midst of being a behemoth of a studio.”

“What I have found there is a family of incredibly sweet people and not just a faceless machine that doesn’t care. That surprised me in pleasant and amazing ways. It continues to do so.”

Miller only sees his relationship with Warner Bros growing stronger in the future, too, as he believes the studio will be at the forefront of what he is calling “the first actual golden age of cinema.”

“A time when all of the resources of the mainstream are put into artistic work that is as beautiful as the work of the original golden age, but isn’t bigoted, racist, sexist, horrific works of propaganda against other cultures.”

For the time being, though, Miller’s thoughts are on “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald.” Set in Paris in the 1930s, the second installment to the “Harry Potter” prequel series expands the ensemble with a whole host of characters.

On the bad side, the secretive Creedence growing closer to Johnny Depp’s titular wizard, while Jude Law’s Albus Dumbledore works with Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander are their opponents. But while the world of the franchise grows, Miller insists that it still delivers everything you’d expect from a Harry Potter movie.

“If you’re a ‘Harry Potter’ fan you’ll bug out when you see this movie, essentially. I think it is a heavy a hit that brings together the Potterverse, the universe of its esoteric wisdom and world, history, current events, laughs, ideas and everything you want.”

Miller is clearly living his best life, which becomes even more obvious with the mere mention of JK Rowling, a childhood idol that he can’t believe is now a colleague.

“I trust her so completely. Because she is my favorite of all time. I trust her so much to tell me the stuff I need to know when I need to know, and keep things a secret from me.”

“She’s meticulous with the script. They do an incredible long cycle of work on it. Her and David going through drafts of the script, thinking how it is going to happen.”

“She comes by and just makes us feel so fricking good. She blesses the room. She is perfect. All we want is to do exactly what she wants. And we want her to continue to be a prolific monster of fascinating, subversive, thoughtful fiction.

Thankfully for Miller and the legions of Harry Potter fans JK Rowling is hard at work on the three “Fantastic Beasts” sequels to follow “The Crimes Of Grindelwald,“ which hits cinemas itself on November 16.