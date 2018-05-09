‘Filmworker’ finally gives Stanley Kubrick’s right-hand man Leon Vitali his moment

While the talents of actors, directors, writers and producers are regularly celebrated, the skills of those further down the credits are often overlooked.

“Filmworker” looks to right that wrong, highlighting the career, devotion and eclectic talents of Leon Vitali. A burgeoning actor cast by Stanley Kubrick in “Barry Lyndon,” Vitali abandoned his own efforts in front of the camera to become the director’s right-hand man.

Vitali was often erroneously called Kubrick’s assistant, when he actually thought of himself simply as a filmworker. Tony Zierra’s documentary shows that he more than earned that title, too.

I recently had the opportunity to talk to Vitali about “Filmworker,” Kubrick and celebrating the “people who work below the line.”

How did “Filmworker” originate?

Tony Zierra and Liz Yoffe first came to interview me about a project that they already had a lot of research for, “SK13.” Which is Tony Zierra’s film trying to work out the psychology behind Stanley Kubrick making “Eyes Wide Shut.” It was something he had taken an option out on 50 years ago, or something like that, and he had never taken the option up. So he came to interview me just about Stanley. He stayed about 2 to 3 hours videoing it. Then he came back in 2-3 weeks later and did another session. Then he came with Liz a couple of weeks after that and he had thought about it and looked at the interviews and asked, ‘How would you feel if we made a documentary about you?’ Of course I had never contemplated it. I said, ‘I had to think about it.’ I did. I talked to my three children, who are all adults. And they said I should do it. So I said, ‘OK, let’s do it.’ And that’s how we started.

What was your response to the documentary? Was it a cathartic way to process your relationship with Stanley?

That’s an interesting question. Not really, not cathartic. Because Stanley died in 1999 and I worked through that process anyway. My first reaction to the film was strange. It felt strange. It felt like one big public therapy session. In that time, there’s only so much information you can put in a documentary. How it developed and for me and for Liz it started to emerge that this was all about people who work below the line. The detail that they have to work with. The effort and the focus that they have to put on a project, however big or little their roles are. That’s what I was happy with more than anyone else. It was more inclusive of all the people that do work so hard behind the camera. And that’s hundreds sometimes thousands of people, who come to one kind of focus to make the film.

It is a love letter to the unsung heroes of cinema

I know that it is not going to do any good, but I am one of about 5 people at the end of the movie watching the credits. That’s just my little tribute to people that do so much for the movie, but get little recognition. It’s not that everyone should be a star. But it is such a huge collaborative effort.

You still work on Stanley Kubrick's films, right?

I have just done a 4K transfer for “2001: A Space Odyssey.” I have done a color tidying on a new 70mm print, a new negative, for the film, which is what they showed in Cannes. I am still involved in that way when the estate asks me to do something. Or the estate asks me to do something or Warner Bros. But also I write and work on other people’s projects and keep myself pretty much involved with people I like to work with.

“Filmworker” is released in New York on Friday May 11, while Q&As with Leon Vitali and Tony Zierra will follow the 7pm screenings this Friday and Saturday at The Metrograph in NYC.