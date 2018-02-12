‘Flashpoint’ directors reveal how they will approach the blockbuster

John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein have opened up about potentially directing Flashpoint, explaining how they will approach the superhero film, and why they were originally so attracted to the project.

However, the writing and directing team, who scribed “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” directed “Game Night,” and did both of those jobs on “Vacation,” aren’t quite at the point to confirm they are officially overseeing “Flashpoint.” Something they admitted when I spoke to them on the phone about “Game Night” over the weekend.

“We can’t officially confirm it. But we are in negotiations right now and we are very excited at the prospect of doing so,” responded Goldstein after I asked whether they had officially signed on the dotted line for the film.

That didn’t stop the duo from discussing why they are so attracted to the character of Barry Allen, though, as Daley revealed how they will approach both the character and the movie.

“The character of Barry Allen is unique in that he is a younger superhero. He hasn’t fully figured out how to use his powers to the upmost potential. He is kind of a fun way in for the audience, because he is the eyes of the audience.”

“He reveres these other superheroes around him and kind of wishes he was as cool as they are. And that’s a fun approach to any superhero movie.”

Daley also explained why the duo have the credentials to do “Flashpoint” justice, as not only are they huge fans of the “Flash” comic-books but they also feel like they “got a good taste” of the genre with “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

“We love the character, we read the comics when we were kids, we got a good taste of the superhero world doing “Spider-Man,” and it would be an amazing opportunity if it does come together.”

Goldstein also admitted that he expects “certain aspects” of “Flashpoint” to mirror “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” before then waxing lyrical about Ezra Miller, calling him “a great actor, and so appealing, and vulnerable in that role, too.”

Joby Harold has written the latest script for “Flashpoint,” which is expected to be released at some point in 2020, and will be preceded in the DC Extended Universe by “Aquaman,” “Shazam!,” and “Wonder Woman 2.”

Before that point, though, you should check out John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein's latest work on the comedy "Game Night," which is released on February 23.