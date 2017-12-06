Why the end of ‘Game Of Thrones’ will be difficult for its younger cast

At some point in 2019, after eight years, “Game Of Thrones” will come to an end on HBO.

In the immediate aftermath of its conclusion most fans of the show will be left utterly depressed. They will quickly move on, though. But for those involved in the production of “Game Of Thrones” it is obviously going to take a little longer, especially the younger actors and actresses.

Liam Cunningham, who has played Ser Davos Seaworth on “Game Of Thrones” since season 2, recently opened up about the struggles that the likes of Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, and Isaac Hempstead Wright are going to encounter once it comes to an end.

“It is more difficult for the younger people. Guys like Sophie and Maisie. They started this thing when they were 13. It has been nearly half of their lives. Because of the size of the ensemble and the nature of the shooting it is very familial. Essentially the family is breaking up at the end of this season. Which is kind of sad.”

However, while the 56-year-old is clearly a little upset himself about the impending conclusion to “Game Of Thrones,” he also insisted that everyone involved has profited hugely from it. As the writing, directing, and scale of “Game Of Thrones” has helped to increase their stock in the industry, as they were all able to show the world what they can do.

“Everyone has done incredibly well out of it. Everyone’s stock has gone up and everyone has had the opportunity to show what they can do with beautiful writing and whatever. So professionally we are all in as good a place as we can possibly be.”

Cunningham is currently hard at work on “Game Of Thrones” season 8, the release of which is reportedly going to be delayed until 2019 so that it can be made to look as cinematic as possible.