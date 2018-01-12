Check out Gary Oldman's incredible 'Darkest Hour' transformation with this animated career gif

Just one look at Gary Oldman in “Darkest Hour” showcases his incredible transformation into Winston Churchill.

While Oldman was admittedly caked in prosthetics in order to do Churchill justice, that didn’t stop “The Dark Knight” actor from finding the soul and spirit of the famous Prime Minister.

After his recent success at the Critics Choice and Golden Globes Awards, which he left with the Best Actor gongs, Oldman is now the front-runner at the Academy Awards. To highlight his stupendous metamorphosis into Churchill UK artist Helen Green has created an animated GIF of Oldman's career that quickly moves through his past roles all the way up to “Darkest Hour."

Want to check it out? Then just have a quick gander down below.

Glorious. But which roles are used in the above?

Well, the first image in the GIF is Oldman as Sid Vicious in 1986’s “Sid and Nancy.” Then there’s Joe Orton from 1987’s “Prick Up Your Ears,” Vlad The Impaler/Count Dracula in 1992’s “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” Drexl Spivey in 1993’s “True Romance,” Jean-Baptiste Emanuel Zorg in 1997’s “The Fifth Element,” Sirius Black from his four performances in the “Harry Potter” franchise between 2004 and 2007, George Smiley in 2011’s “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,” and, finally, Oldman as Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour.”

The fact that the images unfurl at you at quite the pace helps to underline just how impressive Oldman has been, not just in “Darkest Hour,” but throughout his entire career. Not that anyone needed any reminder of his prowess, as Oldman has been improving any and every film that he has been a part of for over 30 years now.

“Darkest Hour” might just be the defining role of his career, though, as Oldman has received nothing but plaudits for his turn as the iconic political figure. So much so that it is looking increasingly likely that it will finally help the 59-year-old land the Academy Award that has been cruelly missing from his shelf for so long.

We’ll find out if that’s the case when the 90th Academy Awards are held on March 4, 2018.

In the meantime, you can check out even more of Helen Green's astonishing work by clicking onto her Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.