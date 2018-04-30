‘Girls Trip 2’ is in development, confirms producer

Will Packer also admits it is his job to cast Meryl Streep as Tiffany Haddish’s mother

Girls Trip is rightfully regarded as one of the best comedies in years, as the foursome of Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and especially Tiffany Haddish combined to wow audiences.

Not only did critics love the film, so much so that it scored 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, but it also grossed over $140 million at the box office from a budget of just $19 million. Talk of a sequel quickly emerged, especially since Tiffany Haddish immediately declared her own interest in “Girls Trip 2,” and that she wanted Meryl Streep to play her mum.

I recently had the opportunity to talk to “Girls Trip” producer Will Packer about his new film “Breaking In,” during which time I asked whether he was interested in making “Girls Trip 2.”

“Oh yeah, absolutely. We are thinking about that now. Look, as long as there is a reason to make a sequel to do another version of the movie, to take the journey again with the specific characters. If we can find a creative reason to do it. Then I am all about it.”

I then asked Packer whether they had always planned to make “Girls Trip 2,” or if it was the success of the film that sparked the idea for a follow-up.

“It is kind of both. When we made the movie we hoped we had made characters that were rich enough and that audiences were invested in enough to take the journey again. We were hoping that with the first one.”

“Once it was a success we felt like we had earned the right to tell the story again. We created a huge star out of Tiffany Haddish. People will hopefully want to take the journey again with these ladies.”

I then joked, “Obviously, as Tiffany said, that will include Meryl Streep as her mother as well,” which provoked Packer to respond with a hearty laugh.

“She has claimed it. And she has told Meryl herself. I think that would be a hilarious sub-plot in and of itself. So we’ll see. It is my job to try and make it happen. We’ll see what happens.”

While we wait for Streep to sign on the dotted line for “Girls Trip 2,” make sure to check out Will Packer’s latest film “Breaking In,” which revolves around Gabrielle Union’s mother trying to break in to her late father’s high-tech house to save the lives of her kidnapped children.

“Breaking In” will be released on May 11.