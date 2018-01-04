Golden Globes 2018 Predictions: The winning movies

Here's our 2018 Golden Globes predictions guide to the movies category, from our favorite performances to who will actually win.

Get Out in a masterpiece of the horror genre and worthy of Golden Globes recognition. Credit: Universal Pictures

Superhero movies may still glut theaters, but 2017 was the year of queer stories and the female gaze.

Here’s who we loved, and who will probably win, out of the 2018 Golden Globes nominees in film (check out our predictions for the television category, too!)

Best Motion Picture, Drama

We Loved: Call Me By Your Name — The year’s most enchanting love story, gay or otherwise.

Will Win: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — From Frances McDormand’s wrenching performance as a mother out for justice to addressing the national anger over how crimes against women are treated, this movie deserves its win.

Best Actress, Drama

We Loved: Sally Hawkins — She tapped that coveted monster butt in The Shape of Water, and we were here for it.

Will Win: Frances McDormand — She dug deep for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and will carry it all the way to the top of the awars heap.

Best Actor, Drama

We Loved: Timothée Chalamet — The young actor gave what was easily the year’s most soulful performance in a love story to remember in Call Me By Your Name.

Will Win: Daniel Day-Lewis — The Hollywood Foreign Press won’t let him retire from acting without a proper goodbye for Phantom Thread.

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

We Loved: Get Out — Absolutely nothing better came out in cinemas in 2017 than this horror-thriller about life as a black man in America.

Will Win: Lady Bird — Coming-of-age stories don’t come better than this.

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy

We Loved: Helen Mirren — We loved seeing a less severe side of her as a Southern-accented snowbird from life in The Leisure Seeker.

Will Win: Margot Robbie — Her portrayal of figure skating’s favorite bad girl in I, Tonya woke everyone up to this crazy talented actress.

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy

We Loved: Ansel Elgort — As the vulnerable hero of Edgar Wright’s heist movie Baby Driver, Elgort stole more than just money (aaaaw).

Will Win: Daniel Kaluuya — Is it recursive to call Kaluuya’s performance in Get Out hypnotic? He was!

Best Animated Film

We Loved: Coco — Pixar’s feel-good movie about a Mexican boy who longs to play music hit all the right notes.

Will Win: The Breadwinner — This glimpse into the life of an Afghan girl in Kabul provided vital cultural insight into a country we’re used to only seeing in headlines.

Best Foreign Language Film

We Loved: A Fantastic Woman — Daniela Vega shines in a spectacular movie about the struggles of a transgender singer.

Will Win: First They Killed My Father — Angelina Jolie’s drama about a young girl living under the Khmer Rouge should get its due.

Best Supporting Actress

We Loved: Mary J. Blige — The real star of Mudbound.

Will Win: Hong Chau — In the midst of the deeply mediocre Downsizing, Hollywood found a new star.

Best Supporting Actor

We Loved: Willem Dafoe — The excruciatingly beautiful Florida Project showed his kinder, gentler side.

Will Win: Sam Rockwell — As the crooked cop of Three Billboards, he held his own against the tour de force of Frances MacDorman.

Best Director

We Loved: Guillermo Del Toro — This man managed to capture the female gaze so well it confused male moviegoers in The Shape of Water.

Will Win: Christopher Nolan — War drama is all you need to know about Dunkirk.

Best Screenplay

We Loved: Aaron Sorkin — Molly’s Game proved he can write women well when he stops thinking of them only as supporting a man’s story.

Will Win: Greta Gerwig — If Lady Bird only wins one thing, it’ll be this.

Best Original Song

We Loved: This Is Me — Thanks to The Greatest Showman for getting Hugh Jackman back to what he does best: singing and dancing.

Will Win: Remember Me — Because the real star of Coco was its music.

Best Original Score

We Loved: Alexandre Desplat — Making The Shape of Water sexy instead of scary was no small feat.

Will Win: John Williams — The Post is his ticket, because you don’t win for genre films anymore.