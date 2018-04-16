Chris Columbus confirms ‘Gremlins’ reboot, provides ‘Goonies 2’ update

The writer and director also explains why so many of his films are timeless

Chris Columbus has confirmed that he is currently working on a Gremlins reboot, but has played down the chances of a Goonies sequel.

I spoke to Columbus on Monday morning about being an honoree at the 2018 Tisch Gala alongside his daughter Eleanor for their work with first-time directors at their independent studio Maiden Voyage.

Since there are constantly rumors of a sequel to "The Goonies popping up I decided to quiz the writer of the 1984 classic for an update. Columbus quickly dismissed the chances of “Goonies 2,” only to then instantly reveal that he is developing the reboot to 1985’s “Gremlins,” which he also wrote. Here’s what Columbus had to say …

Do you have an update on "Goonies 2"?

There has been talk of it. That’s a difficult one. Only because all of the actors have gotten older and chosen different careers. So that’s a little more difficult. "Gremlins" we are actively talking about that. So that’s what I am working on with my production company 1492 Pictures.

Will that be a reboot?

It will almost definitely be a reboot.

That’s understandable, like so many of your films it is timeless.

That was the goal on the films that have worked and have stood the test of time. There was definitely an intention to make them timeless. Even when we were making "Home Alone" I was saying to the crew, ‘I hope when people are watching this on TV in 30 years that this still feels fresh.’ You are a product of the time you shoot the movie, so there are a few things that give away what year it was. But there is a timeless quality, which starts with the story, which you know has an emotional connection to the audience that you know will continue through generations. But then there is production design, visual design, and making sure that it is appealing. There is a certain appeal to those films that helps to retain a certain freshness.