Harrison Ford claims this is the key to his wildly successful career

Even over the phone Harrison Ford’s presence looms large. As it should do, too. Ford’s imprint on American cinema is indelible, ranging from his titular role as Indiana Jones, to Han Solo in the “Star Wars” franchise, while lest we forget his parts in “Witness”, “The Fugitive”, “American Graffiti”, “The Conversation”, and, of course, “Blade Runner."

Ford’s return as Rick Deckard in “Blade Runner 2049,” 35 years after the original was released, is the reason why I am talking to the 75-year-old. Ford's reverence, intimacy, and protection for the craft of acting is obvious throughout our discussion. But while you can sense that Ford is meticulous with his choice of words he still has a candor and modesty that's instantly refreshing.

This was plainly obvious when I quizzed Ford about why he has returned as Han Solo, Rick Deckard, and Indiana Jones in recent years. When it came down to the latter, who he will be reprising in 2019’s “Indiana Jones 5”, Ford opened up about just how proud he is that the character and franchise still resonates, and the fact that “Raiders Of The Lost Ark”, “Temple Of Doom”, “The Last Crusade”, and, to a lesser extent, “Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull” continue to be passed down between generations.

“I am proud of the fact that they have been enjoyed by audiences for generations, but I am most proud of the fact that they have been passed down generationally,” Ford admitted, before he then went on to insist that the success of his career is in part down to luck. “Part of the luck of my career is that I have made films that families enjoy seeing together. Something about that has been a great advantage to me.”

Since it is rated R, “Blade Runner 2049” doesn’t really fit into the family friendly category. But it is still a stellar reminder of exactly why the success of Harrison Ford’s career goes way beyond luck. You’ll be able to see why for yourself when “Blade Runner 2049” is released on October 6, while stayed glue to Metro over the next few days for more revelations from my discussions with its cast and crew.