'Hereditary' is destined to be the scariest film of 2018, here's the trailer

The clip features more scares than most other feature films combined

Hereditary was one of the most talked about movies to emerge from the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, as critics quickly lavished the tantalizing horror with a seemingly unending array of praise.

Sundance success doesn’t always translate to a film’s wide release, though.

That shouldn’t be the case here. Especially because the first look at “Hereditary” is packed with such nail-biting suspense, terrifying imagery, and has such a purveying sense of dread that the clip itself actually possesses more scares than most feature films can manage in a full running time.

Don’t believe me? Then have click below to see the full “Hereditary” trailer.

It’s hard to know exactly where to begin with that. In fact, the most tantalizing aspect of the footage is that Gabriel Byrne, who is arguably the scariest member of the entire cast, hardly moves a muscle in it.

Which suggests that we have only scratched the surface of what’s going to make Hereditary so terrifying.

But what exactly is the plot for “Hereditary"? According to IMDB it goes like this:

“The Graham family starts to unravel following the death of their reclusive grandmother. Even after she's gone, the matriarch still casts a dark shadow over the family, especially her loner teenage granddaughter, Charlie, whom she always had an unusual fascination with.”

“As an overwhelming terror takes over their household, their peaceful existence is ripped apart, forcing their mother to explore a darker realm in order to escape the unfortunate fate they've inherited.”

Along the way this clearly involves Peter Graham (Alex Wolff) experiencing some kind of schizophrenia, which then provokes him to smash his face into a desk and at least break his nose, and Annie Graham (Toni Collette) slowly unravelling as she tries to keep her family together.

“Hereditary’s” stand out performer appears to be Milly Shapiro as Charlie Graham, though. She was the favorite granddaughter of the recently deceased grandmother, and immediately oozes a peculiar unease from just her glare.

That’s only exacerbated when she responds to her mother’s remark of, "Don’t you think I am going to take care of you?" with, "But when you die?"

This kind of comment makes a little more sense when you consider Toni Collette’s Annie started off the trailer by saying to Charlie, “When you were a little baby [your grandmother] wouldn’t let me feed you because she had to feed you.”

We’ll get to see the full extent of the trauma and scars that left on Charlie and the rest of the Graham family when “Hereditary” is released on June 28th. In the meantime, why not gawk at “Hereditary’s” poster below.