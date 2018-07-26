How did Tom Cruise shoot ‘Mission: Impossible - Fallout’s’ insane climatic helicopter sequence? He trained for 18 months

Simon Pegg also explains exactly how writer and director Christopher McQuarrie made the finale so enthralling

Warning: There are some SPOILERS ahead for the conclusion to Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

So if you haven’t seen the bombastic blockbuster yet, you should bookmark this article, immediately head out and watch “Fallout,” and then return to read the below.

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout’s” climatic sequence is sublime, as it sees Ethan Hunt climb into an already flying helicopter and engage in a duel with Henry Cavill’s August Walker, who, you guessed it, is inside another helicopter.

It might just be the most insane scene the “Mission: Impossible” franchise has ever given us, as it has been lauded and applauded by everyone who has seen it so far.

Tom Cruise will obviously be ecstatic with the reaction to the helicopter sequence, especially because, according to his co-star Simon Pegg, the 56-year-old spent 18 months preparing to shoot it.

“Tom had been training for a year and a half for that. They wanted a kind of helicopter chase to be part of the finale,” explained Pegg, who has played Benji Dunn in the past four “Mission: Impossible” films.

But while watching Tom Cruise go use a helicopter in the same way most of us drive on Mario Kart is captivating, Pegg also went into detail about what he believes makes the finale to “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” so impressive.

“What Chris very cleverly did was cross cut it with a far more intimate character led action set-piece, with Benji and Lane.”

“So you have this super grand, incredibly vast, terrifying action sequence, but then there is this other one that is happening at the same time, where the stakes are just as high, even though it is not as spectacular. And we are cutting between the two.”

“That was something that came in the process. They knew they were going to do the helicopter chase. But Chris came across the idea of intercutting with a nasty, brutal, very claustrophobic fight which happens in the little house in Kashmir.”

“And counter-pointing one with the other is a really smart move. Because you get the vast super-beats of the big fight counter-pointed with the little scrappy nastiness of the Lane and Ilsa fight.”

You can watch that sequence in all of its glory now, as “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” is finally in cinemas.