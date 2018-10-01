How is 'Captain Marvel' different to other Marvel movies? Here's what writer Nicole Perlman told us

Nicole Perlman has talked us through Captain Marvel, revealing exactly what will make the upcoming blockbuster unique in comparison to the other 20 installments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I mean, it’s the first female led Marvel titular character,” was the first point from Perlman, who co-wrote the script with Meg LeFauve, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Liz Flahive, Carly Mensch, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

“She is just incredibly strong, sassy and smart, everything that Kelly Sue DeConnick did in her ‘Captain Marvel’ series. I think fans will be really pleased with how Carol Danvers is brought to screen. I can’t say too much about it because I will violate all kinds of MDAs if I do.”

“I think people will be very happy. The goal is that both boys and girls will watch the movie and be empowered to be true to themselves and be empowered to do good work in the future. That’s the best we can hope for with a Marvel film.”

“Of course there is always the feeling and the pressure to make a film as good as you can make it. But I think the team behind 'Captain Marvel' are all top notch.”

“From the directors to the other writers, they’re all wonderful people and wonderful artists. But the responsibility and the way we made sure of doing a good job is that she’s not just a woman and it’s not just that she’s strong.”

“She is not strong in spite of being a woman or that her strength comes from her being a woman. I feel like this is a great superhero and an incredibly inspiration person.”

“We want to inspire people to be as true to themselves and not be afraid to speak truth to power. All of the things we really need right now for young girls and young boys.”

“There was a very heavy feeling of responsibility in that regard. Just in terms of being light and fun movie, but also carrying an emotionally impact.”

“Captain Marvel” will be released on March 8, 2019.